'I chased burglars from my home with samurai sword'

A fearless young man chased three burglars from his parents' home with a samurai sword.

CCTV footage shows the men entering the house, and fleeing minutes later after the Dubliner accosted them as they made their way up the stairs.

He said: "I was in my bedroom when I heard what sounded like a cannon being set off in the hallway. "I immediately reached for the katana [sword] that I had under my bed and ran straight out onto the landing where I met the invaders head-on."

The 26-year-old from Blanchardstown was with his parents last Wednesday evening when the terrifying incident occurred. "There were three of them and my only instinctive thought was to get them out of my house as soon as possible.

"The man I confronted wasn't even wearing a mask so I got a really good description of him. The two others had their hoods up and were much harder to identify. "But once they saw me and the weapon I was holding, they just stopped in their tracks, probably thinking they had picked the wrong house to break into."

At this stage, the Dublin man's mother came out of her bedroom and helped him to chase the intruders out of their home. "I'm just glad I was in my house at the time. God knows what they would have done if my mam was by herself."

CCTV footage captured the men fleeing back to their waiting car. Badly shaken by the encounter, the young man and his parents suspect their home was targeted possibly in a case of mistaken identity.

"There were four cars parked in our driveway and it clearly looked like there were loads of people inside the house.

"We're just praying it's a case of mistaken identity because a month previously my mam's car was badly damaged in a petrol bomb attack. "We don't know if the two are connected, but hopefully these guys now know that we're not the people they're after."

The Dubliner described the three men as Irish and in their early twenties. He said the frightening incident has left his mother traumatised and paranoid. "The whole scenario has really affected her, especially since she suspects we're being targeted."

Gardaí confirmed the incident, saying: "No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."

