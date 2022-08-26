‘I cared for my daughter for 40 years but I am not entitled to a state pension – my contribution is classed as zero’

Sheila Ward, with her husband Brían Ward, feels aggrieved that four decades of full-time caring for her daughter have not been appropriately recognised by the State. Photo: John McVitty

A 76-year-old woman who spent 40 years as a full-time carer for her daughter said she feels her contribution to society is being classed as “zero” because she is not entitled to a pension.

Sheila Ward, from Monaghan, has spent most of her life looking after her daughter Romy, who was born with quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy.

Ms Ward said she believes the State does not recognise or value the work of carers like herself, as it does not allow them to enjoy a pension after a life of caring.

“I’m not the only one – the country is full of people like me,” Ms Ward said. “It’s the whole attitude to people caring – it’s not valued.”

Three months ago Ms Ward’s 40-year-old daughter Romy moved to full-time residential care as her ageing parents had found it harder to look after her around the clock. Ms Ward received her last carer’s allowance payment last week.

Ms Ward, who married her husband Brían in 1977, worked as a teacher in England for 10 years.

The couple moved back to Ireland and had three children together in “quick succession”. After Romy, their youngest, was born with a severe physical disability, Ms Ward decided to look after her full-time rather than return to work.

As Ms Ward did not pay PRSI, she is not entitled to a contributory pension. Her husband also gave up work at the age of 46 to help look after Romy. But because he received a teacher’s pension, Ms Ward is over the threshold for a non-contributory pension.

“After 40 years, you suddenly have nothing,” she said.

She added that the work she has done over the last four decades has been “extremely difficult”.

“I did it always with a happy heart. I was glad to look after Romy, but it has been exhausting. Between the two of us, for the last 40 years it has taken all our time. But we’re a good team, we work together.”

Ms Ward said that had she decided to put Romy into residential care when she was a child, it would have cost the State a “vast amount” of money. But she says she does not regret looking after her daughter.

Even as far back as 1997, when Romy was only 15, we began to worry about what would happen when we became old

The Irish Independent has seen correspondence that Ms Ward has sent to Heather Humphreys, her local TD and the Minister for Social Welfare, arguing that she should be entitled to a pension for her work as a carer.

“My argument with the minister is, and has been, that my 40 years of caring work is not regarded as ‘real’ or ‘productive’ work; in other words, my contribution to Irish life, society and the economy is classified as zero,” she said.

Romy moved to a full-time residential care facility in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan – which was only built because of a 25-year campaign led by her parents.

Mr Ward said that he and his wife had been worrying about Romy’s future care since she was a teenager, which led them to start lobbying the health board to build the residential care facility. Over the last 10 years, the couple had started to feel the effects of being 24-hour carers.

“Even as far back as 1997, when Romy was only 15, we began to worry about what would happen when we became old or if one of us got in an accident or got injured or died. So we started to lay the foundations of looking towards Romy’s future,” Mr Ward said.

“Sheila is 76 and I’m 75, and to tell you the truth we are more or less worn out. We have no regrets at all, but the wear and tear of 40 years really takes its toll.”

The couple are only now learning how to relax and slow down, but Mr Ward said his wife is trying to make the case for herself and other full-time carers.

“Sheila is very aggrieved that the State is now saying ‘well you’re a great woman, thanks very much, but we don’t recognise the work that you did at all, in terms of giving you an entitlement to any pension.’ So that’s really what it’s all about.”

In a statement, the Department of Social Welfare said that while it did not comment on individual cases, “it should be stressed that both the Government and the Minister strongly recognise the important role played by carers across society”.

The department said that the issue of carers’ pensions had been considered by the Pensions Commission, and that Ms Humphreys was “strongly of the view that the Government’s response to the Commission should address the issue of enhanced pension provision for long-term carers”.

It added: “She intends to bring proposals to Government on the Pensions Commission Report shortly.”