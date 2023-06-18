‘I can’t fix my relationship with my father’ — Mario Rosenstock on finally being at peace with estrangement

Mario Rosenstock is nearing the end of a 30-night ‘Gift Grub Live’ tour. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Niamh Horan

Comedian Mario Rosenstock and his father have not spoken in almost 15 years, but he says he is at peace knowing he can’t fix the relationship.