'I can’t believe the lack of humanity' - anger at Tánaiste Leo Varadkar's 'don’t book flights home' comments

There has been widespread anger today after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar advised Irish people living abroad not to book flights home for Christmas yet despite Christmas being six weeks away.

Speaking in the Dáil today, the Tánaiste said: “We’re not in a position to advise people that it is safe to come home for Christmas,” and referenced a foot and mouth break in the UK in 1967 when Irish people didn’t come home to avoid the spread.

Paul Lynam in Wexford told Joe Duffy on RTÉ Radio: “I can’t believe the lack of humanity. We have already booked our flights as prices are going up exponentially.

“My son is in Falmouth and he also has autism. He would be on his own in Cornwall [if he couldn’t come home, and my daughter is in student accommodation in a room that is 15 foot long and eight foot wide and that’s where she would be spending her Christmas. Everybody else would be gone home, and she would be on her own,” Paul said.

Linda Walsh from Tramore said she was “absolutely disgusted” with the comments.

“I feel, as a parent of two young teachers living abroad that nobody is thinking of the distress it is causing these people. [Seeing the children] is the only thing that’s keeping us going.”

John McNamara spoke from Saudi Arabia about how he had not been home to see his children or elderly parents for 10 months and was very angry at the Tánaiste’s comments.

“I am happy to be subject to any PCR test before and after I travel but please don’t tell me I can’t come home to visit my parents. Irish expatriates are very lonely, we’re missing our families.

“I think Leo Varadkar is floating a kite to distract from something else in politics at home but he should think before he puts his foot in his mouth and causes so much pain and hurt to people living abroad. Irish people that were forced abroad due to economic reasons - we would love to be working at home.”

Darren from Ennis, spoke from Brussels about how the expat community was being forgotten about.

“For many of us, who have sick relatives or whatever at home, it is essential that we come home. We are not going off to a beach in Greece - my daughter wants to see her grandmother for Christmas. We are asking for prioritisation of expats that have a very good reason to go from Christmas,” he said.

