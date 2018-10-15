A grieving daughter has told of her shock that her healthy 91-year-old mother was killed by a spilled cup of tea.

A grieving daughter has told of her shock that her healthy 91-year-old mother was killed by a spilled cup of tea.

'I can't believe spilling a cup of tea killed her' - Daughter of Daphne (91) who died after scalding

Audrey Anderson said her widowed mum Daphne was still walking two miles every day until the scalding accident that led to her contracting fatal sepsis in hospital.

Daphne Anderson

"My mother was fit and in good health. I can't believe that spilling a cup of tea could have killed her," Audrey said.

"If she had dropped dead of a heart attack it would have been a shock and naturally it would have been sad.

"But when you drop a cup of tea in your lap you don't expect to die.

"Mam went into hospital a healthy elderly woman. She walked two miles a day without a stick or stopping for a rest. She was a vibrant woman. She had more energy than I had."

Ms Anderson is now pressing for answers over her mother's treatment in hospital, where she died 18 days after she scalded herself.

At the inquest in March, it was suggested that being given antibiotics might have contributed to the elderly woman's death.

When the accident happened on November 30, 2015, Daphne, of Offington Lawn, Sutton, was out for lunch with her daughter at a local hotel.

Ms Anderson had left her mother at the table briefly to go to the bank and was unaware on her return that she had scalded herself.

CCTV footage from the hotel shows the spillage happening and Daphne making her way to the toilet afterwards.

Ms Anderson said: "She looked uncomfortable in the car afterwards, but didn't mention anything.

"She had dinner at home that evening as usual and then went to bed.

"She woke me next morning and we were having breakfast, but she struggled to get up and I thought there was something wrong. I took her blood pressure and it was low."

The doctor was called and Daphne was admitted to the Bon Secours Hospital.

The next day, she was transferred to the burns unit in St James's and put on antibiotics.

Her health deteriorated over two weeks and she died on December 18.

Dublin Coroner's Court heard that on her admission to hospital she was found to have marked skin, blisters and oozing on her upper thigh area.

She was diagnosed with second degree burns.

At the inquest, Ms Anderson's legal team suggested that a verdict of death by medical misadventure or hospital-contracted be recorded.

They said they felt her death was brought on by being administered antibiotics which put her at a greater risk of contracting the C Diff superbug.

In the end, a narrative verdict was recorded by coroner Dr Myra Cullinane.

The autopsy report recorded that Daphne died from sepsis secondary to colon perforation with C Diff infection as a contributory factor.

Ms Anderson's solicitor is investigating the circumstances that led to her mother's death, and medical experts have been retained.

Daphne, who was born in Glasnevin, was a talented violinist and one of the founding members of the Dublin Orchestral Players group.

"She volunteered for the Barnardos children's charity when she was younger, read seven newspapers a week and was mentally 100pc," Ms Anderson said.

"We always went on holidays together.

"My father died of cancer in 1989 and myself and my mother lived very closely after that."

Daphne's funeral took place on the day before Christmas Eve in 2015.

"I hated that Christmas and I've hated Christmas since," said Ms Anderson.

Herald