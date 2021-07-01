Paul Treyvaud has received 500 cancelled bookings after the Government delayed the reopening of indoor dining.

A restaurant owner said he doesn’t believe it’s any of his business to ask customers if they’re vaccinated and said it’s like “asking what colour are your underpants.”

Paul Treyvaud, who owns Treyvaud Restaurant in Killarney, told the Oireachtas Committee on Tourism that there will be a “huge closure” of restaurants and bars following the announcement that indoor dining will not recommence on July 5.

He also slammed the proposal of only allowing vaccinated people or people who have recovered from the virus to dine indoors and said he would prefer to open at a 50pc capacity for everyone.

The restaurateur received 500 cancellations in a single day following the announcement.

"They are talking about this vaccine app they are going to have ready by the 19th of July,” Mr Treyvaud said this morning on Radio Kerry.

“I can’t turn around and ask someone who comes into my restaurant if they’re vaccinated, that’s like me asking what colour are your underpants, that's none of my business.”

The restaurant owner said he also doesn’t believe he will be allowed to reopen for vaccinated people on July 19 and that it will be pushed back again.

“As a restauranteur, as a business person in Killarney, I am watching the clock tick by every single day and I know when we get to July 19 they’re going to say ‘in another two weeks we will have this sorted, you will be back open by the August bank holiday’.

“And then there will be every chance that Tony Holohan or Nphet are going to say ‘our priority is actually to get the kids back to school, so let's keep them closed for another four weeks so we get more people vaccinated.’”

Mr Treyvaud said his restaurant and many others in Killarney rely on tourism and that only being allowed reopen in September or October would be devastating.

"If we open our doors in September or October we are opening our door to a very limited local population,” he said.

The restauranteur added that what is frustrating him the most is the “inconsistencies” with the guidelines.

"The crazy thing about it is the inconsistencies,” he said.

“So from July 19 you can get on a plane and you can be in Portugal or Spain and have a pint indoors and come back with possibly another new variant but you can’t travel 100 yards down the road to your local restaurant or local bar and have a pint.”