‘I can’t afford a garden in Dublin’ – James Kavanagh on his move to Cork

James Kavanagh and Carl Mullan will present the new RTÉ 2 series Takeaway Titans. Photo: Andres Poveda Photography

James Kavanagh and his partner are planning to build a house in Cork. Photo: Brian McEvoy

TV presenter James Kavanagh and his partner are in talks with a production company to film a documentary about their planned move from Dublin to Cork.

The social media personality and his partner William Murray, a trained chef and artist, are planning to make the move to Rebel County later this year.

The pair also founded the food company Currabinny, named after William’s Cork homeplace, and recently launched a food truck which is parked at Goldenbridge Industrial Estate, Inchicore.

Kavanagh (33) said they want to build their own house and have enough land for a garden.

“We’re hoping to move down within the year, we’re looking at plots of land.

“We want to build, so I’m sure you can imagine what it’s like trying to get builders and surveyors and stuff,” he said.

“I’d love to be somewhere in east Cork, that would be the dream and I’m so ready for my vegetable patch and hens, I’m over the city life.

“We’re actually in talks with a production company about doing a show of us leaving Dublin and moving to Cork and building a house. I think the pandemic has taught everyone you can work from anywhere, in a way, depending on your job.”

He added that current market prices in Dublin are just too high.

“I’m just dying for hens, and I can’t afford a garden in Dublin: you’re not going to get hens in Dublin,” he said.

The news comes as Kavanagh has teamed up with RTÉ 2FM Breakfast host Carl Mullan to present a new show which will celebrate the best of Ireland’s takeaways.

Takeaway Titans will seek out the best takeaway talent and put them to the test to see who comes out on top.

Every week three takeaways will compete to secure a place in the final.

Celebrity chef and critic Dylan McGrath and takeaway expert and winner of Britain’s Best Home Cook Suzie Lee Arbuthnot will judge the takeaway teams based on their creativity and skill.

Mullan said the standard of food on the show is very high and there will be a variety of cuisine on offer.

‘Takeaway Titans’ starts at 9.35pm on September 8 on RTÉ2

