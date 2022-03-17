‘I cannot stand by. I do not have another road’ – volunteer on a mission to collect ammunition to aid Ukraine

Lillia Stupina walked over the border with a suitcase, a backpack and her pedigree cat draped over her long, dark hair like a collar of designer fur.

She crossed into Poland on a mission: to collect humanitarian aid and ammunition to bring back to Ukraine in a couple of weeks.

Her day job is a data research analyst with a tech company – Brightest Minds – headquartered in Dublin. It is another connection that brings the war in Ukraine closer despite thousands of miles that separate east from west. “We don’t have medicine in our region at all and it will become a humanitarian catastrophe,” she said yesterday. “I decided to become a volunteer. I came here for humanitarian help and for ammunition for our guys, and maybe for me, I don’t know.”

Lillia came from Sumy, close to the Russian border in north-eastern Ukraine and among the first cities in line for attack when Russian tanks rolled in on February 24.

Her boyfriend, who is in the army, broke the news: “He called me at 5.58am and told me: ‘Wake up, it is a war’.”

That was almost three weeks ago. Sumy has been at the centre of raging battle ever since. Thousands of people have been evacuated from the city in humanitarian corridors, subject to the delicate ceasefires enabling their safe passage being maintained.

Her parents live in Europe. Her sister and her three young children left the city weeks ago, but the rest of the family are in Ukraine. Lillia stayed with Alice, her cat.

“We decided to stay in our home because, anyway, if a bomb is aimed at our house, no one will be alive,” she said.

She finally decided to leave at the weekend. She realised the scale of the Russian encroachment when she saw Russian tanks trained on the city as they drove out.

It is part of the strangeness of war that Lillia talks about “working from home” almost in the same breath as sourcing ammunition and medical supplies. The website of the company for which she works says it is fundraising for Ukraine and that many of its team members based there have relocated to safer regions or volunteered to join Ukraine’s territorial defence teams. Her boyfriend is fighting in Mariupol, a city pounded relentlessly by Russian forces and where more than 2,000 civilians have been killed.

She has done military training at university, reaching officer rank. “My boyfriend is in a hot place and I think I should be there too,” she said. “I cannot stand by. I do not have another road. I have to be there, I have to help.”

Lillia’s cat peers over her shoulder as she stands in the middle of rubble on what is normally the entrance to a forest park, but is now a welcoming camp offering food, medical help and transport to refugees, and a transit point for supplies going into Ukraine.

She is on the Kroscienko/Smolnica border crossing.

Birch trees and conifers line the outpost, marked by a couple of official buildings beside a dusty old rail track.

There are eight border crossings between Poland and Ukraine and this is one of the quietest. A Polish policeman in a squad car says that as few as 50 people might pass through in a day.

But since the Russian forces started targeting western cities of Ivano-Francivsz and Lviv late last week, and queues grow at the main Ukraine crossings at Medyka, more and more families are coming here. The bombardment is now driving out families who had intended to stay.

Olga Hunchenko appeared holding the hand of her daughter, Veronica, aged four-and-a-half, and struggling with bags, a cat in a carrier basket and a golden labrador on a lead. She has come from Dnipro, in central Ukraine, which was hit for the first time last week.

From Poland, Olga, her daughter and the pets plan to get a flight to Portugal. She never thought this point would come: “My husband decided we needed to go abroad. A lot of these attacks were stopped by these special missiles systems. I think it is very dangerous to be with my child there,” she said. “We can see the situation is now getting worse. As you know, now we have attacks in different region of Ukraine. It is not like a problem in one region – it is the north and the west, and now in Lviv. My husband decided that we needed to go to protect our child.”

Olga’s husband drove his family to Lviv and from there to the Kroscienka/Smolnica border because it is quieter and faster to cross.

“He needs to stay a few days there to see that we are in a safe place in Poland and that we have a flight to Portugal,” she said. “He is in IT. He works at the IT army (Ukraine has enlisted IT experts to protect cyber infrastructure from Putin’s forces). We can help him by being abroad. He will in stay Ukraine and he will continue to do what he can for our country. But he says that he will be more calm and more concentrated to do that when he knows that his family are in some safe place.”

She could barely speak about leaving him. “It was a very difficult decision, because I love Ukraine and for me it’s…” Her composure gave way to tears, and just as quickly, she wiped them away. “I really appreciate the support of all countries… I think all should be good.

“I still worry about my family. Because my parents (will) stay in Ukraine, so it is really difficult. But I believe that we win. We are so strong. I believe in our army, and I believe in our government. I believe in the support of the world. I believe that all civilisation supports Ukraine. It is so important for us.”

A red bus pulled up to take Olga’s family and others to a shelter to rest before the next leg of their journey. She waved, smiling, like her country, refusing to give in.