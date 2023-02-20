| 9.9°C Dublin

'I cannot describe how we hate all of them' - Kyiv-based journalist on life in Ukraine since the invasion

Journalist had to stay in Kyiv while his dearest loved ones sought sanctuary in Cork

Volodymyr Zverov with his seven-year-old son Vlad who is now living in Ireland with mum Olena. Volodymyr is still living and working in Kyiv Expand
Olena with son Vlad (7) who found accommodation with Sandy and Maggie Blackley in Cork after reaching Ireland on April last year after a marathon trip via Poland and central Europe Expand

Ralph Riegel

Ukrainian journalist Volodymyr Zverov vowed he will never forget the sanctuary that Ireland offered his wife and child as Russia systematically destroyed his homeland with artillery barrages and missile strikes.

The young family were separated last February when Mr Zverov, his wife Olena and son Vlad awoke to the sound of muffled explosions in the distance from their home just outside Kyiv.

