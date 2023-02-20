'I cannot describe how we hate all of them' - Kyiv-based journalist on life in Ukraine since the invasion

Ukrainian journalist Volodymyr Zverov vowed he will never forget the sanctuary that Ireland offered his wife and child as Russia systematically destroyed his homeland with artillery barrages and missile strikes.

The young family were separated last February when Mr Zverov, his wife Olena and son Vlad awoke to the sound of muffled explosions in the distance from their home just outside Kyiv.

To their horror, they realised the nightmare spectre of a Russian invasion of their country had become a reality.

Mr Zverov was in an essential occupation in the communications sector as a TV journalist, and all men of military age prevented from leaving Ukraine without special permission.

But he was determined to get his wife and son to safety as Ukrainian cities and towns were battered by Russian forces.

After a marathon trip via Poland and central Europe, Olena and Vlad arrived in Dublin on April 6 and initially stayed at the Citywest complex.

Both were fortunate, along with their friend Alyona and her son Vova (7), to find accommodation with Irish couple Sandy and Maggie Blackley in north Cork.

For Mr Zverov, he continued his broadcasting work in Kyiv even as Russian airstrikes levelled parts of the Ukrainian capital.

The war became personal for him when one Russian airstrike hit an apartment complex in Kyiv – and the body of a female journalist he knew was later recovered from the rubble.

“Another acquaintance of mine from Borodyanka (close to Bucha) went missing with their whole family,” he said.

What has kept Ukraine strong has been the knowledge that their vulnerable families have found safe shelter in other European countries such as Ireland

While the front line has moved to the east and south, Kyiv is still subject to barrages of Russian missiles and, most hated of all, the Iranian-made drones which Moscow now widely deploys as a deadly terror tactic.

“The situation in Kyiv is always tense. Day after day there is the rocket attack alert,” he said. “The Russians change their tactics in their desire to destroy infrastructure here. Not only in Kyiv but everywhere.”

Olena with son Vlad (7) who found accommodation with Sandy and Maggie Blackley in Cork after reaching Ireland on April last year after a marathon trip via Poland and central Europe

Olena with son Vlad (7) who found accommodation with Sandy and Maggie Blackley in Cork after reaching Ireland on April last year after a marathon trip via Poland and central Europe

Mr Zverov said that, one year on, his fellow citizens still cannot believe what Russia has done to their country.

“I cannot describe how we hate all of them [for what they have done],” he said.

What has kept Ukraine strong has been the knowledge that their vulnerable families have found safe shelter in other European countries such as Ireland – and that the West has stood firmly behind Ukraine in its refusal to be intimidated by Moscow.

One thing never ceases to amaze; this is the boundless stupidity of the Russian people

“I am very happy that the media across Europe are still interested [in] what is going on here.

“For Ukrainians, that is very important support, not only in arming.

“It seemed that after a year of war, nothing could surprise me.

“Rocket explosions outside the window, the loss of people I knew, terrible stories from the still-occupied territories. But no – still, one thing never ceases to amaze; this is the boundless stupidity of the Russian people.”

According to official figures, the occupying country’s army lost the most soldiers this month than in any previous month.

This is confirmed by Ukrainian military personnel from the front line.

“Russian generals throw unprepared newcomers [into the battle] ‘for meat’. And those, instead of giving up and returning home, go to certain death. ‘For the state, for Russia’ – they shout.

“They are dying, around 1,000 every day.

“But no one cares. After all, Russian widows receive presents from [their] country for their ‘brave’ soldiers.

“Money, mink coats or even packs of dumplings. And this is not a joke.

“Here is one thing I have been thinking about since the full-scale war started. Russian society, Russian culture and especially literature praised a generation of idiots who have nothing to do with the civilised world.

“At one time, I studied Russian literature at the university and now I understand it perfectly.

“Dostoevsky’s hero killed his grandmother for a few rubles. This same ‘hero’ is now killing and torturing Ukrainians, stealing and taking home toilet bowls.

“Every day I dream about a huge concrete wall at the border.

“At the border between the EU’s Ukraine and a territory which should be closed from the civilised world.”

Mr Zverov said that, like all Ukrainians, he dreams about a time when the war will finally end and divided families can be reunited.

“Ukraine is a large and wide and beautiful country.

“Its territory is like nine Irelands. When I drove Olena and Vlad to the border, we drove through several large cities – 750km.

“We did not imagine a family trip by car through the country would be like this,” he said.

“People in Ukraine like to ask each other, ‘what is the first thing you will do after the war?’. My family and I will sit down and go to a nice place. There are a lot of them in our country.”