The funeral of a mother-of-three who lost her life last weekend has been told how her death is "unspeakably painful" for her family and wider community.

'I cannot describe how much the boys will miss their mummy'

There were also prayers for Natalia Karaczyn's husband Rafal at her funeral Mass in Sligo yesterday.

Hundreds of people, many of them members of the local Polish community, gathered to say farewell to the 30-year-old young mother of three who died in tragic circumstances last weekend. On Thursday, her husband (32) appeared at the local courthouse charged with her murder.

Yesterday, Natalia's sister Magdalena praised her devotion to her three sons, who were comforted by their grandmother and other relatives outside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Stressing the bond between the three young boys, Magdalena said: "That is what they learned from their amazing mummy and daddy who created a loving home for them."

During the ceremony, Fr Brian Conlon, chaplain at Sligo University Hospital, prayed for Natalia's three children asking that they find peace and consolation. "We pray for her husband Rafal. May the Lord support him at this time," he added.

There were prayers too for gardaí who have provided support to the family during the recent difficult days and also for the community which has rallied around the family. Magdalena told mourners: "I cannot describe how much I will miss my sister and how much the boys will miss their mummy.

"But I know she will never leave our side and will be in our hearts."

She told of her delight when Natalia and her family moved to Sligo four years ago and how well her sister had fitted in.

"Her dedication to her kids was exceptional. They had everything they needed and more," she said. "When you look at those three boys all you see is love. It comes from their mother."

Magdalena said she couldn't possibly answer all the messages for sympathy she had received, "but I really value the support". Fr Stanislaw Kardas, chaplain to the Polish community in Sligo, told the congregation Natalia's death was "unspeakably painful".

"It seems incomprehensible to our minds that she should be taken from this life," he said speaking in Polish. "In the face of this death of a young woman, beloved mother of three little children, we are invited to find, in the deepest recesses of our hearts, and to ponder, the hope that comes from our eternal vocation." Natalia, from the city of Gorzów Wielkopolski in western Poland, is also survived by her parents Regina and Senom Kurmin and two brothers Jedrzej and Wojciech.

After the Mass, the funeral travelled to the Lakelands Crematorium in Co Cavan.

