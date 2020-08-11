'I can guarantee we're going to see Covid-19 clusters in schools' - Tanaiste

TANAISTE Leo Varadkar has said it is "almost inevitable" that Covid-19 outbreaks will occur when schools reopen at the end of this month.

Mr Varadkar said a cluster of Covid-19 cases occurring in some schools is likely despite public health measures being fully implemented.

"I can guarantee you that in a few weeks time we're going to see clusters occur in schools," he told RTÉ's Open For Business.

"It's almost inevitable that if schools open that there will be clusters in some schools, does that mean that that school did something wrong or the principal is somehow negligent? Probably not.

"So I just think we need to, raise the understanding among people that this is a highly infectious virus and everyone doing the right thing still means that some people may get the virus or there may be clusters in different places."

Mr Varadkar said he cannot give an "absolute guarantee" that schools will reopen at the end of this month.

"Nobody can give you an absolute guarantee. But what I can say is that countries that have an incidence of the virus at a much higher level than ours, have managed to open schools and open them successfully, and keep them open.

"There's a huge amount of work being done on this, a huge focus from government, the education partners as well to get our schools open, and to enable them to stay open," he said.

The Tanaiste said schools are "low risk environments" and if there is an increase in cases over the coming months, closing schools will be "further down the list of things that might have to be done to suppress the virus."

His comments follow a new report from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) that said students and staff who spend more than 15 minutes in a classroom with the confirmed case of Covid-19 would face a two week quarantine.

The report adds that close contacts should quarantine at home if possible and if not possible, respect physical distancing measures and avoid travel.

Last month, the government announced a financial package worth €375 million will be used to help schools reopen at the end of August.

More than 1,000 extra staff will be hired for post-primary schools to help reduce class sizes, and for the supply of personal protective equipment and strict cleaning regimes.

Education Minister Foley confirmed that isolation areas will be provided in case a Covid-19 case is suspected in a school and that students with a suspected case may be asked to self-isolate.

