I call my prosthetic leg ‘Saoirse’ – Amputee adventurer prepares to run in Women’s Mini Marathon

10k fun race is just the latest challenge for ability advocate

Motivational speaker and adventurer Nikki Bradley is a VHI ambassador for this year’s event. Photo: Sportsfile

Amputee and adventurer Nikki Bradley is on a mission to advocate for those with disabilities.

As one of Ireland’s leading motivational speakers, the Donegal woman loves taking on new and exciting challenges.

The 37-year-old was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, at the age of 16.

As a result of multiple surgeries, Ms Bradley had to use a crutch for 15 years.

“I went through chemotherapy, radiotherapy and had my tumour removed in the UK and thankfully I’ve been cancer-free since,” she told the Irish Independent.

“But radiotherapy caused significant damage to my hip joint, which led to many years of multiple failed surgeries.

“I had two hip replacements in my 20s, both on the right side and they both failed.”

Last year, she underwent a rotationplasty – an incredibly rare form of amputation.

“They remove the lower leg, rotate it 180 degrees and reattach it. At the moment, my knee joint is in the area where my hip should be,” she said. “The joints work in the same way kind of, so it’s a great form of recycling.

“From the thigh down, my leg was perfectly functional – the only area that ever caused me an issue after my cancer diagnosis was my hip.

“This has allowed me to keep most of my leg and just use it in a different way.”

She now lives her life with the aid of a prosthetic leg, which she has fondly named Saoirse, or freedom. “The safety of putting two feet on the ground is a feeling that is hard to put into words,” she said. “It brought me and my family to tears – it was such a monumental day. The name Saoirse just felt perfect. It’s the most fitting name for something that literally gave me back my independence.”

Ms Bradley continues to do all the activities she did before her amputation, including abseiling, hiking and walking.

In 2013, she set up an awareness campaign titled Fighting Fit for Ewing’s, which aims to highlight the importance of exercise for rehabilitation.

Nikki Bradley with her crutches. Photo: Sportsfile

“The idea of it was to also encourage others to look at their bodies in a different way. For years, I only focused on the part of my body that didn’t work, but the rest of my body was perfectly fine,” she said.

“It allowed me to, in a really positive way, test my limitations and as a result, I was able to participate in some really exciting challenges like a world-record attempt scaling a route up a glacier in Iceland.”

After spending most of last year recovering from her surgery, Ms Bradley has set her sights on some ambitious challenges this year.

That includes this year’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon, alongside her mother and sister. The 10k event will take place on bank holiday Sunday.