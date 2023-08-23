‘I call his phone just to hear his voice’ – brother of Algerian soccer player killed in e-scooter crash

The brother of a former professional soccer player, who died riding his e-scooter, says he still calls his sibling’s phone as he is unable to accept his death.

Sifee Dine Boudissa (26) died on Saturday in a collision with a car on Armagh Road in Dundalk, Co Louth.

The young Algerian refugee, who had played professional football for CR Belouizdad, a team at the top of the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1, was riding his e-scooter alongside his friend, also on an e-scooter, when the collision happened at around 11.45pm.

The young man’s brother, Halim Boudissa, said: “I loved Sifee too much, he was my brother.

“I have tried to phone him a number of times the last couple of days because I just can’t believe he’s gone.

“Right now, I still want to call him, to hear his voice.

“Sifee was a lovely guy. He was happy all the time and friendly with everyone. It’s really sad to lose someone like that.

“His life was football. He loved football and he dreamed of playing at the top in the UK. He could have done it too.”

The young athlete, who also had two black belts for Taekwondo, had been in Ireland for around a year-and-a-half as he dreamed of having a “better life here”.

Sifee’s father died in Algeria when he was only six months old.

Sifee is survived by his mother Nawal, his stepfather, Halim, his younger sister and three little brothers, and a large extended family.

Nawal, who is in ill health, fainted upon hearing of her son’s death the morning after the crash. She had to be treated in hospital in Algeria.

“This is especially hard on his mum,” Halim said. “She rings me everyday and asks me to promise to bring Sifee home to Algeria, to promise her he won’t be buried there.

“I have promised her and I hope by the end of this week at the latest, he will be on his way home.

“Sifee dreamed of coming to Ireland. He said it would be better here, that there would be freedom, human rights.

“He wanted to play soccer again professionally but he also wanted to work here until he achieved that and to marry and achieve.”

Sifee died as a result of his injuries on the road. His body was severely impacted during the collision. His friend, also in his 20s, was treated for injuries, as was the driver of the car.

Sifee had recently played in a soccer tournament on a refugee squad from Dundalk against a Dublin side.

“He was such a great guy and he was an amazing footballer,” Halim said. “He was an Arsenal fan, like me, and I really believe he could have made it in the Premier League.

“I went to see his body at the morgue and, in a way, I wish I hadn’t seen him, but at least I could still see his face.

“He died straight away, that’s the only good news, so he wouldn’t have known what was happening.”

A post-mortem into the young man’s death was expected to be completed yesterday and then his body will be taken to a mosque in Dublin, where a service will be said in his memory.

From there, his body will be transported to Dublin Airport and taken to Algeria for a funeral there.

The Algerian Embassy in Dublin is assisting the family with arrangements.

“My brother wasn’t in Ireland long but he was so happy here,” Halim said. “I have received phone calls from all over – from Dublin, Waterford, Cork – from people who’d met him, passing on their condolences.

“That means a lot. We have really appreciated the kindness people have shown.

“My brother was only starting his life but he had already made an impact.

“He was a family man, who loved people. He always tried to help fellow Algerians here too. This is a very sad loss but I will never stop loving my brother.”

Gardaí are appealing for information on the collision. Road users with dash-cam footage or information, or anyone traveling on Armagh Road between 11pm and 11.45pm on Saturday, are asked to call Dundalk garda station on 042 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.