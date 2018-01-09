Saoirse Ronan's mother Monica was the "proudest mammy in Ireland" following her daughter's Golden Globes win.

Saoirse Ronan's mother Monica was the "proudest mammy in Ireland" following her daughter's Golden Globes win.

'I beam every day with pride' - Saoirse Ronan's mum says she is the 'proudest mammy in Ireland'

She told the Irish Independent how she could not have been happier when she heard her daughter's name being called.

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Press Room

"I am so happy for her," she said. "She's my best friend, my rock, we're a team and I couldn't be more proud of her achievements in life as a young woman. "She's makes me beam every day with pride."

The 'Lady Bird' star won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical at the 2018 Golden Globe awards in California. The film centres on a mother and daughter's relationship, and Ronan made sure to give her own mother a shout-out during her acceptance speech.

"My mam's on Facetime over there on someone's phone right now, so 'hi'. "I have no time at all to say thank you, but I just want to say how inspirational it's been to be in this room tonight."

The actress, who's been nominated three times for a Golden Globe, attended the awards ceremony with her close friend actress Eileen O'Higgins, who co-starred with her in 'Brooklyn'. The actress thanked "all of the women who I love so much in my own life who support me every single day".

"My mother, who's on Facetime ... and all of my friends and my family and actually everyone in this room - so thank you so much for this."

The Golden Globes are often considered a precursor to the Academy Awards, and there is now speculation Ronan could get the gold at the Oscars. However, securing a statuette at the Globes does not mean a victory at the Oscars is a fait accompli. There are a lot of variables at play - especially when it comes to the Best Actress gong.

At the Golden Globes, there are two divisions for Best Actress: Comedy/Musical, and Drama. Traditionally, the Academy is not known for recognising comedy as much as serious, dramatic roles.

However, it should be noted that Emma Stone won both a Golden Globe and an Oscar last year for her role in musical 'La La Land'. The voting system is also substantially different. The Globes' voting panel consists of about 90 international journalists, whereas the Oscars voting team consists of 7,000 Academy members - made up of actors, writers and cinematographers.

Many industry insiders believe the Screen Actors Guild Awards are a more accurate indicator. Yesterday, producer, former Irish Film Board member and Official Film Censor John Kelleher admitted he thinks it is unlikely Ronan will pick up the Best Actress Award at the Oscars. "She will definitely be nominated," he said. "But at the Globes she didn't have to contend with Frances McDormand. And I think Frances is unbeatable."

Irish Independent