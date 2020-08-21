Senator Jerry Buttimer has resigned as Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Seanad following Dara Calleary's resignation as Minister for Agriculture this morning.

Calleary and Buttimer were among over 80 people who attended an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

In letter to Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, Mr Buttimer said his attendance at the event has "compromised the Government at a time when people, across every sector of Irish society, are doing their best to keep all safe during this global pandemic."

"It was an unintended but serious lapse of judgement in attending the event. I should not have attended the dinner and I hereby tender my resignation as Leas Cathaoirleach of Seanad Eireann to the Cathaoirleach of the 26th Seanad. I apologise unreservedly for my actions this week," he said.

"For the last six months, this country has come and worked together, to defeat Covid-19. It is an ongoing battle and our collective societal response is important and our individual actions matter. I wish everyone every success in this fight."

It comes after Mr Calleary resigned as Minister for Agriculture this morning.

In a brief statement, his spokesperson told Independent.ie: “The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Dara Calleary TD is resigning as a member of the government, effective immediately.”

Mr Calleary's resignation from Cabinet comes just 37 days after he was appointed to the Department of Agriculture after Taoiseach Micheál Martin sacked his predecessor Barry Cowen from the role amid controversy over a drink-driving offence.

Mr Martin has now lost two Agriculture Ministers in just 54 days.

