‘I am still trying to pick up the pieces’ – Caroline Donohoe tells Margaret Roddy about the painful aftermath of the murder of her husband Adrian

Tragic loss: Caroline and Adrian Donohoe before the garda&rsquo;s death. Picture: RTE Expand

Margaret Roddy

As the seasons changed from winter to spring and finally late summer, Caroline Donohoe sat through every day of the trial which eventually saw her husband’s murderer brought to justice.

She had to listen to often harrowing evidence of what happened that cold wet night of January 25, 2013 when her beloved husband Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead outside Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan.

“It was heartbreaking on some days, some days were really, really difficult, but I owed it to myself, my children and Adrian. It’s all I could do for him,” she says.

