A FORMER Lord Mayor of Dublin has said he was the victim of an assault.

'I am sore and angry' - Dublin councillor's assault claims

Labour councillor Dermot Lacey revealed the incident on Twitter last night.

He said: "I was physically assaulted tonight by somebody who thinks it ok to attack a public rep. "I am sore and angry."

He said he would be making a statement to Gardaí today. Mr Lacey also appeared to blame the media for the incident.

He said: "Trendy journalists should be aware of their absolved responsibility". Mr Lacey did not immediately respond to Independent.ie attempts to contact him.

He received messages of support on social media. Former Senator Jillian van Turnhout said: "Hope you are okay. Totally unacceptable and I hope the Gardaí charge the culprits".

Former Green Party leader John Gormley tweeted: "Absolutely disgraceful. Please make sure the attacker is brought to justice".

Fine Gael MEP Brian Hayes also took to Twitter to say: "Dermot, really sorry to hear that - I hope they catch and charge the coward".

Mr Lacey tweeted this morning: "Thanks for all your nice comments. "I'm ok but best not to comment anymore as I'm heading for Garda Station this morning".

