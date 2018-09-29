A Dublin woman has shown the extent of her injuries after an argument in a pub turned physical.

'I am so angry I can’t sleep' - Young woman attacked twice on same night in pub

Amy Curtis (26) claimed she was attacked twice in one night by a 'gang' of two women and a man.

She suffered a fractured cheekbone and eye socket, a broken nose and three lacerations to the head in the incident.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Amy said her work and personal life have suffered since the incident and she's "so angry all the time [she] can't sleep".

"I'm on anti depressants and sleeping tablets. I am so angry all the time I can’t sleep, I'm too upset. I’m having panic attacks in work," she said.

"Even going to work I’m feeling unsafe. The whole thing is crazy."

Ms Curtis on a night out

Gardaí confirmed to Independent.ie they are investigating an incident which occurred on August 10 in Tallaght.

Amy said she hopes CCTV cameras in the area will help bring her attackers to justice.

Ms Curtis sustained severe injuries in pub fight in Tallaght

“Me and my cousin went for drink in Tallaght. We had a few drinks and went on to another bar across the road," Amy said.

“A while later, I was on my way to toilet when I bumped into a bloke.

"He said "watch where you’re going" and called me a 'tramp'.

"We got into an argument. The bouncer approached both of us and said you need to separate or I’m going to throw you out.

“About half an hour later, I went out for a cigarette and the bloke I bumped into started an argument with me again. His girlfriend then approached me."

She claimed the woman attacked her and she felt someone else throw a glass at her head from behind.

Amy and her cousin decided to leave the bar and walk to the hospital, when she said she noticed the same group of people on the road.

"One of the girls saw me and started shouting at me," Amy said.

"They started kicking me in the face and head. They fractured my cheekbone, eye socket and broke my nose. They left me lying in a pool of blood holding my face.

"When the fighting was going on I felt a kick to the face and to the head."

Gardai patrolling the area called an ambulance, but her attackers had fled the scene.

Ms Curtis said she had to take over a month off work following the incident and her family had to help her with medical bills.

Online Editors