‘I am pretty sure that Anthony is looking down on us’ – - Olive Foley on late husband, Munster rugby legend ‘Axel’ Foley

“We prayed the rosary on our way up and we prayed for our families, our friends and all of Our Lady’s intentions. But we didn’t mention Best Dressed.”

The huge smile on Olive Foley’s face says it all as she sits down to catch her breath and get over the shock of winning Best Dressed Lady at the Dubai Duty Free Derby at the weekend.

“Anthony would have thought today was hysterical and I am pretty sure he’s looking down,” said Olive.

Six years ago, the mum of two from Killaloe, Co Clare, was propelled onto the front pages of newspapers as the nation mourned the sudden death of her husband, Munster and Ireland rugby hero Anthony ‘Axel’ Foley.

Anthony passed away in his sleep from an acute pulmonary oedema in Paris in October 2016 as Munster prepared to face Racing 92 in its opening game of 2016-7 European Rugby Championships.

Since then, Olive has become ambassador for the Children’s Grief Centre in Limerick who helped the family after Anthony’s passing at the age of 42.

Olive’s grief and that of her sons, Anthony and Dan, who are now aged 17 and 14, was shared by the nation and sporting friends abroad.

Married to Anthony for 17 years, Olive values the role she now has to fundraise and raise awareness for the charity, which helps families find their way out of grief after the death of a parent or sibling or the loss of a parent through separation.

“When Anthony died, my children started using the service soon after.

"Sister Helen (Culhane), who runs the centre, asked me to join them as an ambassador a year later. It’s a very rewarding job and it’s lovely to give back,” said Olive. “I‘ve received a lot of support from the centre. It’s a very special charity and always wanted to give back.

“The reward in helping and being able to see joy, because I know what benefits the centre has given children.

“Once I know children are going to the centre, I look at them and go, ‘you are going to be OK because you are going to have the tools to go forward.”

At his funeral, Olive delivered a brave and moving eulogy to her late husband in which she spoke of his values and legacy and told mourners she intended to make sure their two adored boys were going to grow up into good, solid men of integrity and honesty, just like their dad.

She said Anthony’s values were perfect – and the couple had great plans for the future.

After his death, she was determined the show would go on, and that she would stick to the plans they had made –because Anthony was always going to be with them every step of the way.

Olive travelled to the races with her good pal, Joanne Skelly with whom she grew up in Scarriff.

Following her win, the two pals are now off to Dubai for a luxury six-night hotel stay at the Jumeirah Creekside.

“Before I left home, I went into Dan Dan’s room and he said: ‘Mam, you look amazing.’

"Anthony would have thought this win was hilarious. He would have been delighted and he would have been very proud too,” she said.