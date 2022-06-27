| 10.6°C Dublin

‘I am pretty sure that Anthony is looking down on us’ – - Olive Foley on late husband, Munster rugby legend ‘Axel’ Foley

Olive Foley, widow of Munster rugby legend ‘Axel’, talks grief and giving back

Since Anthony&rsquo;s sudden death at 42 in 2016, Olive has become ambassador for the Children&rsquo;s Grief Centre in Limerick. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Expand

“We prayed the rosary on our way up and we prayed for our families, our friends and all of Our Lady’s intentions. But we didn’t mention Best Dressed.”

The huge smile on Olive Foley’s face says it all as she sits down to catch her breath and get over the shock of winning Best Dressed Lady at the Dubai Duty Free Derby at the weekend.

