'I am one of the fortunate few - I never felt judged or shamed'

Suzanne wrote to the Sunday Independent Letters page to tell us her story. Due to its length, we are carrying it as a full-length article. She asked for her surname to be omitted

I read with personal interest the Sunday Independent's coverage last week about the report into the mother and baby homes scandal. The power that the Catholic Church wielded and exploited for decades in Ireland should never be forgotten, but, as with all things, there are two sides to this story.

My maternal grandmother, my mother and myself were affected by the Catholic ethos of hiding us "fallen women" lest we infect others, much like Covid does now.

My grandmother was sent to Sean Ross Abbey in Tipperary in early 1940. She was 18, pregnant and unmarried. We did not know anything about this until a chance remark by one of her sisters about 14 years ago when dementia had already stolen her away from us. She gave birth to a son in July and he was dead and buried in their grounds, unmarked like all the other poor souls, by November. He was just four months old.

