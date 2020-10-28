‘I am not viewing this as a victory, there are only losers in this’ - Ian Bailey on State’s decision not to appeal High Court decision

Ian Bailey has said “it is not a victory” the State will not appeal the High Court decision to refuse to surrender him to France to stand trial for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, adding, “there are only losers in this.”

This comes as the 25-year search for answers in the murder of the French woman appears to have been ended with the news Bailey will not be extradited to France to stand trial.

Speaking with Philip Boucher Hayes on RTÉ Radio, Mr Bailey said the State’s decision had not yet sunk in.

“It’s the end of chapter more than the end of a book. The decision yesterday was significant but it isn’t over. It’s a slow-dropping penny and after a quarter-century of torture and a false narrative about me, I think I will be in recovery for the rest of my life.

“I am not viewing this as a victory - there are only losers in this. The French family, ourselves.

“I’m very, very happy to live out my days in West Cork, it is one of the most wonderful places on earth, and the people are wonderful. I use the serenity prayer a lot. I change the things I can and the things I can't; I let them go,” Mr Bailey said.

Bailey says he has a lot of sympathy for the French family and understands their wish for him to stand trial in France, but cited the biased French legal system as the reason he decided not to go.

“Unless some new piece of information comes to light. I am very sympathetic to them. You have to remember the family has been convinced from the very start that I had something to do with it, so I can understand their belief [that Bailey should stand trial in France].

“I did consider it and took advice on it, but the legal advice was not to go.

“They have a totally different legal system in that we have common law whereas they have a civil, Napoleon Bonaparte system of law that basically means if you are accused of a crime, you are guilty and you have to prove you are innocent. That was one of the reasons I chose not to go, as I knew I would not get a fair trial as we here understand it,” Mr Bailey insisted.

Bailey said his study of law helped him understand what was happening to him and said, “It’s interesting to see the State have chosen not to appeal the decision, so it appears someone within the State seems to think it is the end of it. But of course it isn’t as somebody was murdered, even though I myself had nothing to do with it."

Mr Bailey said he still holds out hope of clearing his name.

Online Editors