20 June 2023; Team Ireland's Seamus O'Sullivan, a member of COPE Foundation Cork, from Macroom, Cork, during the Bocce qualifiers on day four of the World Special Olympic Games 2023 at the Messe Berlin in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Eoin Daly embraces his sister Caitriona after he won the Bocce final

Team Ireland supporters applaud the efforts of Seamus O'Sullivan, a member of COPE Foundation Cork, from Macroom, Cork, during the Bocce qualifiers on day four of the World Special Olympic Games 2023 at the Messe Berlin in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

20 June 2023; Bocce Head Coach, Michael Spelman, and Team Ireland's Seamus O'Sullivan, a member of COPE Foundation Cork, from Macroom, Cork, interact with supporters after the Bocce qualifiers on day four of the World Special Olympic Games 2023 at the Messe Berlin in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Bocce champion Eoin Daly embraced his sister as he claimed gold in bocce at the Berlin Special Olympics.

Bocce, one of the most popular sports at the Games is similar to bowls but played on a shorter and narrower green.

In an emotional scene with a big Irish crowd backing him, Kildare’s Eoin insisted “I deserved it” after the comprehensive win.

“I am so happy because just won the games at the Special Olympics,” he said.

“I am making my mother very proud of me, she’d be very happy with me,” he added.

His coach Catherine Kelly said Eoin’s hard work and determination sets him apart.

‘I am making my mother very proud of me’ – emotional scenes at bocce as Irish crowd roar on Special Olympics team

“He’s a very hard worker, he’s very dedicated to Bocce, he likes to concentrate, look before throwing, he always looks for the best placement of his ball, he always looks for the best possible solution and he just pulled it out of the bag today,” she said.

Meanwhile, sister Caitriona admitted she got emotional with the result.

“Oh very emotional, so proud of him. He’s the best in the world,” she said.

But some confusion reigned with the medal ceremony not due to take place until later this week.

“Yeah I thought he had a medal and then he produced a Majorca fridge magnet,” Caitriona said.

Yesterday was a big day for the Irish in the bocce, as crowd favourite Seamus O’Sullivan narrowly lost out on the bronze medal.

His coach Michael Spelman insisted the Cork man had done everyone proud, having won a gold medal in the team event on Monday.

"I’m extremely proud of his performance, especially the way he handled himself playing the game in a good sporting manner which is really important too,” he said.