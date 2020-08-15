'I am lost in admiration' - Michael D Higgins praises fishermen who rescued young women swept out to sea

Survivor: Ellen Glynn (17) who spent 15 hours stranded in the open sea with her cousin, is recovering in hospital

President Michael D Higgins has tweeted his delight at the happy outcome for the two young women who were swept out to sea while paddleboarding in Co Galway.

Ellen (17) and Sarah Feeney (23), both from Cappagh Road, Knocknacarra, Galway city, were discovered clinging to a buoy, 4km south of Inis Oírr - 27km from where they set off paddleboarding on Furbo Beach on Wednesday night.

The girls were rescued by fisherman Patrick Oliver and his son Morgan. Their master knowledge of the sea correctly pinpointed the girl's trajectory, and distance travelled across Galway Bay and outwards towards the Atlantic.

"I am just one among many who were absolutely delighted that there was a happy outcome to the two young women being swept out to sea," President Higgins Tweeted on Saturday.

"Their families are people who have given a lot to their communities, and John Glynn has given an enormous amount of support to sport, and to soccer in particular."

The President also praised the fishermen who rescued the girls, saying: "I am lost in admiration for the Oliver family, who represent generations of wisdom in relation to the sea.

"When opportunity allows, I look forward to paying tribute to Patrick and Morgan Oliver."

Online Editors