A priest has said that he is in "a deep state of shock" after up to 30 graves were vandalised in a criminal damage spree at a well-known Dublin graveyard.

'I am in a deep state of shock, it's too upsetting' - priest's horror after up to 30 headstones are smashed in graveyard crime spree

Gardaí and Dublin City Council are investigating the damage to the headstones at Bluebell Cemetery in Dublin.

It is understood the damage spree took place over four nights last weekend and left a number of headstones irreparable.

A video has emerged of the damage online, showing the smashed headstones across the site.

Rev Anthony Clancy, co-parish priest of Our Lady of the Wayside, said he feels extremely upset and disgusted by the act of vandalism.

“I went to visit the gravesite when I first heard the news and just couldn’t believe it,” he told the Independent.ie.

“I was and still am in a deep state of shock by the damage caused. So many people have loved ones buried there and it's just too upsetting to talk about in detail at this time.

“What has happened is disgusting and I’ll be meeting with parishioners later today to discuss this situation and find a way to move on,” he said.

One local who arrived on the scene on Wednesday labelled those behind the crime as "scumbags".

"If there's one place that's sacred, it's a graveyard," Rachel Mangan told Independent.ie.

"You just don't disrespect the dead. Who would do this?"

She continued; "Our family have a few graves in the graveyard and I would visit the odd time.

"I was in shock when I saw the damage, and I wouldn't normally go into shock."

Clondalkin councillor Francis Timmons, whose great grandparents are buried at the cemetery, is calling for additional security measures to be put in place.

“The graveyard needs to be secured and protected,” he said.

“This is the action of pure scumbags that have no regard for the people buried there or for the relatives and friends who are deeply upset by the mindless actions of these thugs,” he said.

“I would appeal to all that have family, friends and loved ones buried there to contact the council, gardai and the graves department immediately so they can take action to protect and secure the cemetery.”

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating criminal damage to a number of headstones in the cemetery.

"Up to 30 headstones were damaged between August 24th and August 27th," a spokesperson said.

"No arrests have been made to date but investigations are continuing."

Locals are hoping CCTV obtained from the nearby industrial buildings may aid the investigation.

Dublin City Council said they are working with gardaí in the investigation and have notified any families affected by the vandalism where possible.

They will soon have an estimate for the cost of damage to the graves.

Gardaí appealed for anyone with information to contact KiImainham Garda Station 01-6669700.

Online Editors