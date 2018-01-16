A young student's very own rap lyrics were read to mourners at his funeral this morning.

A young student's very own rap lyrics were read to mourners at his funeral this morning.

'I am going to shine bright' - much-loved teen's rap lyrics read out to mourners

Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to fifteen-year-old Sean Hughes from Finglas, Co Dublin, this morning.

The teenager died suddenly on Friday, January 12 after developing a bad cough. Fr Richard Hyland paid tribute to the much-loved teenager this morning at St Canice’s Church, Finglas Village, quoting the music fan's very own rap lyrics.

"For all who knew and loved Sean we know how much Rap meant to him. In listening to his songs the real personality of Sean shines through," Fr Hyland said. "He tells us; ‘Like the sun in the sky, I am going to shine bright’. That was Sean. He brought fun, he brought life into the lives of others.

Sean Hughes

"He sang; 'Listen to me, cos I am sincere’. "What he sang, he really meant it.

"For example: 'Education and dedication, non-discrimination that is how we change a nation’. He loved his school and he loved his friends." Fr Hyland continued his homily, saying that family and friends meant most to Sean.

Thousands pay respects to teen Sean Hughes (Photo: Gerry Mooney)

"He was one of those generous people who got the deepest satisfaction when he was caring for others," Fr Hyland said.

"I know that for many of you here this morning, your hearts are breaking. The loss of a son, a brother, a grandson a best friends. The price we pay for Sean's goodness and love are the tears we shed.

"To close one's heart is to begin to die. To open one’s heart is to begin to live. To give one’s heart is to live forever. Sean gave his heart. "I would like to finish with Sean's own words:

"'On my honour you can rely, I am never, never going to say goodbye. On my honour you can rely. I am never, never going to say goodbye. Some friends are forever." Sean's heartbroken mum Karen spoke to Independent.ie at the weekend, and said his death was "so sudden".

The distraught mum said that Sean was "larger than life" and was very popular among his peers. "He was only 15 but he was wise beyond his years. He had so much love and respect for everyone. We are so overwhelmed by all the love and support that his friends and family have shown to us. "We always knew that Sean was popular but it was so unbelievable to see hundreds of his friends lined up to see him over the weekend. Sean's friends were as important to him as his family and it is so lovely that they are all coming out to pay tribute to him."

Karen said that the family had just spent a wonderful Christmas together, but never would have thought that it would be their last Christmas all together. "It was really lovely and nice. Sean still has so many presents in his room. He was such a wonderful person." Tributes have poured in for the budding rapper, who was known by friends as Lil’ Red.

The I <3 Finglas Facebook page said that Finglas lost a "legend". "Finglas has lost a legend. Our thoughts and prayers are with all young Sean Hughes family and large circle friends. Sean was very popular with everyone who knew him, great talent and amazing personality. Sean may you rest in peace young man. Keep rapping in the sky with the angels."

Online Editors