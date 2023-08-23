‘I am crying my eyes out’ — Charlie Bird offers latest health update as he lends support to another charity

Charlie Bird shared an emotional health update on Monday evening as he continues his battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The former RTÉ news correspondent was diagnosed with the condition in 2021.

In a social media post featuring a picture of him alongside his dog Tiger, Mr Bird said “I am crying my eyes out this evening because of the way my illness is going.”

“But I am so honoured that I have been invited to help launch the Bewley’s Hospice coffee morning tomorrow,” the post said.

“None of us knows when we might need the hospice. Please support the coffee morning 21st of Sept.”

Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice raises vital funds for local hospices as participants host coffee mornings across the country.

Fans responded with an outpouring of support for Mr Bird, with one saying “fair play to you for championing other great causes.”

Bird has raised more than than €3.6m for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House through his charity ClimbwithCharlie.

On April 2 last year, he and his supporters climbed Croagh Patrick to highlight the physical and mental battle people with terminal illness face and raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and suicide prevention charity Pieta.

Climb with Charlie hikes also took place in the US, South Africa, Australia and Spain, and about 10,000 supporters took part.