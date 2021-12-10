‘I am concerned about the Omicron variant because of the high volume that might emerge here post-Christmas’ – Martin

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin vowed that Ireland will beat the new Covid-19 Omicron variant in the same manner as the Alpha, Beta and Delta strains were overcome over the past 22 months.

"We can overcome this wave as well - but we have to behave sensibly, assess it as we get more information and deal with the challenges. I am concerned but I am also hopeful," he said.

"Twelve months on, I (have received) a booster vaccine that illustrates the capacity of science and our system to respond to the demands of this pandemic."

Mr Martin was speaking as he received his Covid-19 booster dose at the

Cork City Hall vaccination centre.

The Taoiseach said Ireland hopes to have 1.5 million people treated with booster vaccine doses by Christmas.

"Antivirals are also on the way as well so with better medicines and science - they are advancing (the response to the virus). It gives up hope for 2022. But, in the interim, we have a very serious variant to face."

Mr Martin specifically urged people travelling from the UK to abide by the new antigen testing advice.

"That is the practical approach in terms of advising people when they come from the UK. It is an extra protection for them, their families and their loved ones."

He said that antigen testing after their arrival in Ireland was an extra precaution.

"It is because of Omicron but, let's be honest, there is also a higher volume of traffic between the UK and Ireland."

"I am concerned about the Omicron variant because of the high volume that might emerge here post Christmas or even in the next couple of weeks. Its doubling time seems to be shorter. Certainly, it seems to have an advantage over Delta - the big issue is to what degree does it create serious illness? The evidence is that the vaccines will protect

in terms of serious illness and hospitalisation."

He urged people to comply with the new Covid-19 restrictions across hospitality, socialising and entertainment - and said he could not rule out further restrictions if circumstances required them.

"One of my advisors used the phrase 'A week is a long time in Covid-19.'

"We have a series of restrictions in place now until January 9 that was agreed by Government following advice from NPHET."

"One can never rule out anything in relation to Covid-19 because there are so many twists and turns. But what is important is that we adhere to the guidelines that are in place and the restrictions that have been brought into play."

"It is in our own collective behaviour that we take care - that is key. To be fair to people, in the last number of weeks people have taken the message and the advice on board."

"There has been a significant reduction (in social events) with a number of cancellations. People have adapted and that has had a good result in terms of stabilising the numbers in hospital and the numbers in intensive care."

"It will give the health service significant help over the coming weeks.

"It is a huge challenge to people - we know that. The things we have to do. These are not the things a Government envisages doing. But that is the nature of a one-in-a-hundred year event - that is what this pandemic is all about."

Mr Martin said all the evidence from the UK is that the new Omicron variant will supplant the Delta variant of Covid-19 over the coming weeks.

"It is more infectious than Delta and we have to be concerned about it."

The Taoiseach said the Government and HSE were doing everything possible to ramp up booster vaccination levels.

"We are doing everything we possibly can on that front. The HSE has opened up a range of channels this time around. You have pharmacies, GP (clinics), the vaccination centres - it is not just by appointment. You have walk-in (vaccination clinics) as well."

"It would have been far easier for them to do the vaccination centres by appointment only. Then you wouldn't have the situation that occurred in a small number of vaccination centres."

"But the vast majority of vaccination centres went off well - it was their best day yet with 40,000 people vaccinated across the country (on Thursday)."

"There are pluses and minuses in every approach adopted. What we were really doing this week was getting across the sense of urgency in terms of getting the booster jab to people."

"The HSE are doing everything they can."

"It was only today they took the decision to do the walk-in (clinic in

Cork) - to maximise the potential of the vaccination centre. The multi (channel) approach adopted by the HSE now is all about maximising numbers. I think that is very important in light of the threat from Omicron."

"The booster does give added protection and that is vitally important."

Mr Martin also denied that the Government was effectively bailing out the hospitality and live entertainment sectors for a second year.

"I would say that, in fact, we are keeping our economy intact. That has been the rationale for the unprecedented economic interventions over the past two years. And I say it has worked. How? Just look at the bounce-back in the economy in the last six months."

"We had anticipated borrowing far more than we did in 2021."

"But the strength of Ireland's economic recovery this year meant the Government had to borrow far less.

"It gives us far greater confidence facing into 2022 that we have the financial fire-power to deal with Covid-19. And to provide targeted supports where and when they are necessary."

Separately, the HSE has said that there have been no vaccine doses being wasted, despite reports of missed booster appointments. The Taoiseach said earlier this week in the Dáil that half of people scheduled for their booster appointments were not turning up.

According to the HSE, no vaccine doses have been wasted as a result of the no-shows.

“No vaccines in central storage have gone out of date,” said a HSE spokesperson.

“Wastage levels are monitored across our vaccination channels on a regular basis. No issues of concern have been raised regarding levels of wastage.”