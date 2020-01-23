When Leo Varadkar first promised to be a Taoiseach “for people who get up early in the morning”, Christy Waters from Clondalkin, Dublin was confident that he could retire with no strings attached.

'I always thought that when I reached 65, I could take it easy and spend a bit more time with my wife and grandchildren'

Since starting his working life at the age of 15, Mr Waters never knew the luxury of having things handed to him for nothing.

Doing what it took to provide for his wife and children, the family man said he was looking forward to spending more quality time with them once he reached 65.

Instead, he will have to remain in his job for the next 12 months, despite “doing everything by the book”.

The Dubliner is among the thousands of people across the country compelled to leave work at the age of 65 each year but who are unable to claim the State pension.

“I’ve been working since I was 15-years-old and have always provided for my children who are now raising families of their own,” he said.

“I always thought that when I reached 65, I could take it easy and spend a bit more time with my wife and grandchildren.

“I’m lucky that my contact of employment states that I don’t have to retire at 65, but I know a hell of lot of people forced to leave their jobs without a pension.

“It’s very degrading having to go on jobseekers when you’ve worked all your life. It’s just not a fair thing to put people through. The Government should be ashamed of themselves,” he said.

Mr Waters was speaking at the launch of Siptu’s ‘Stop67’ campaign, which is being backed by a number of other groups to call for Fine Gael and Fianna Fail to stop the pension age increasing to 67.

It was also attended by a number of others affected by the retirement age increase as well trade union, political and advocacy groups who have endorsed the campaign.

