The chemotherapy session of an ill child (4) which was due to take place today was cancelled yesterday due to space shortages.

'I almost expect it at this stage' - Child (4) has chemo cancelled due to space shortages

Réiltín Reid (4) from Glasnevin in north Dublin, who was diagnosed with leukaemia two years ago, had a scheduled chemotherapy appointment cancelled at Children’s Health Ireland hospital in Crumlin, which was due to take place today.

“I rang to confirm the appointment yesterday and the nurse manager said she wasn’t sure if we could come in as there was a child on the ward who needed to go to the theatre,” explained Réiltín’s mother Ciara Reid to Independent.ie.

“She said she would ring me back and she did- the appointment has been rescheduled for next Thursday.”

However, a chemotherapy appointment being cancelled and rescheduled to a different date is a regular occurrence, according to Ms Reid.

“It’s nearly routine now that they get cancelled. Our every second chemotherapy appointment is cancelled and rescheduled.

“Réiltín takes oral chemotherapy at home daily and every 12th week of her treatment cycle, she needs to go to the hospital to receive treatment under general anaesthesia.

“If the appointment is re-arranged within a week, it’s not detrimental to her health. But any parent that has to give their child to be put under general anaesthetic is worked up.

“I was due to hand her over for the 33rd time today to be put under general anaesthesia in the four years she’s lived,” Ms Reid added.

Her daughter has been in and out of hospital since her birth, as she was diagnosed with Down Syndrome, needed open heart surgery in the weeks following her birth and is profoundly deaf.

On January 13 2017, Réiltín was diagnosed with leukaemia when she was aged two.

“Réiltín’s open heart surgery was only cancelled once.

“We expect it at this stage and it’s nearly routine that an appointment will get postponed,” said Ms Reid.

“The system has no capacity and cancellations put further strain on. Rialtain was only diagnosed with leukaemia by pure chance- she was in a crisis situation and she got this horrific diagnosis, so the treatment began immediately,” remembered Ms Reid.

“But I cannot fault the health service in a real emergency because they are excellent in a crisis.

“These cancellations just put further strain on the system,” she added.

While Crumlin hospital declined to comment on individual cases, in a statement to Independent.ie it said that it “sincerely regrets” a deferment of planned treatment.

“Patients are scheduled based on their treatment plans and unfortunately these may need to be deferred for different reasons which are individual to each patient,” the statement read.

“The decision to defer a patient’s treatment is not undertaken lightly and is made by the patient’s clinical team.”

It added that the clinical team directly communicates deferrals with the patient’s family and “endeavours to reschedule the patient’s treatment as soon as is practical”.

In addition, the hospital added that this week there were 130 attendances at the Haematology/Oncology Day Unit at the hospital. 12 patients had their treatment deferred and five of those were not medically fit for the treatment.

“Seven patients were deferred due to isolation requirements and infection prevention and control guidance, which was in the best interest of patient safety,” the statement adds.

