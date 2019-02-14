‘I accept that there’s more we need to do’ - Murphy defends Government housing

The Minister for Housing has defended the Government’s housing policy, claiming that they are on target to meet supply of social homes by 2021.

The Minister for Housing has defended the Government’s housing policy, claiming that they are on target to meet supply of social homes by 2021.

The overall number of social homes delivered last year are roughly on target to meet the proposed increase of the supply of social homes to 10,000 by 2021.

However, just ten more houses were delivered on the HAP scheme in 2018, rising to 17,926.

Some 8,422 new homes were brought into the active social housing stock through build, acquisitions, voids and leasing programmes in 2018, according to latest figures from the Government’s flagship Rebuilding Ireland plan.

Speaking about the figures this morning, Minister Murphy defended the figures and said the comparisons on spending with the new National Children’s Hospital were “incredibly false”.

The Minister was questioned over the overspending for the new hospital, which would have “something to show” at the end of the building, and if the budget for housing would have something to show for at the end of the year.

“It’s an increase on last year, we’re helping more people over the course of 2018 and 2019 using the Housing Assistance Payment,” he told RTÉ Morning Ireland.

“The comparison is an incredibly false one to make and disingenuous. It's really important that this country uses tax-payers money to support the homeless, and last year more than 27,000 households were supported, either through newly built homes, homes that were bought by local authorities, or on longer leases through housing bodies, or in the private rental sector.”

The Department of Housing says that 27,103 new households “had their housing needs met" under the Rebuilding Ireland plan last year.

The latest construction figures from December 2018 show that almost 5,000 new social housing homes are currently being built across 291 sites.

“All of this was facilitated by over €2 billion of investment of taxpayers’ money, up 47pc on 2017. This will increase by a further 17pc to €2.4bn in 2019,” the report says.

The report also shows that over half of the €12 million allocated for traveller accommodation was spent, with 107 homes provided under the Traveller Accommodation Programme at a cost of €6.8m.

When asked about the underspending and where the remaining money goes to, Mr Murphy said it has been “difficult” to spend the allocation and that the leftover money is always used elsewhere.

“We’ve had difficulties in spending all the money in traveller accomodation programme because a lot of people, unfortunately, when we try to go in and build on those sites, there have been objections and things have gotten stuck in planning. It’s been difficult to spend that money and get those sites in place.

“People are objecting to housing up and down the country and we are having difficulties in particular with traveller accommodation because their particular needs that need to be met, that aren’t the same as for other types of housing.

“It’s never the case where money isn’t spent. So last year where we might have been down on our spend in a certain area, we would have re-profiled that money either into emergency accommodation for new beds or for new family hubs, or to build or lease more houses. We would have last year hit our expenditure targets and that’s reflected in the numbers seen today.”

The Minister added that he believes the Department of Housing are on target but accepts that more needs to be done this year.

“Supply is moving in the right direction. Yes, there’s more we need to do, to protect renters, help people in traveller accommodation, to get people out of hotels, I accept that.

“But when it comes to the fundamentals of rebuilding Ireland, are we building more homes? Yes, we are, and we’re going to build more this year.”

Online Editors