Hutch agreed to punishment shooting to avert war

Gary Hutch, who was shot in the Costa del Sol in 2015. Photo: Mick O’Neill

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch agreed for a close associate to be shot by international drugs trafficker Daniel Kinahan to try and rescue his nephew Gary, and stop a gang war from escalating, it can be revealed for the first time.

Hutch was forced to accept the arrangement as part of a bizarre deal to "compensate" the Kinahan organised crime group for an earlier gangland murder bid in Spain,

As a result, the associate volunteered to show up at a Dublin location where Kinahan shot and seriously injured him.

The punishment shooting was just one of Kinahan's conditions for agreeing to spare the life of Hutch's nephew Gary. Gary Hutch had been accused of organising a botched assassination attempt on his boss, Daniel Kinahan in Marbella on August 4, 2014.

A lone gunman shot and injured innocent boxing pundit Jamie Moore, who he had mistaken for the cartel chief.

The Hutches were given an ultimatum from Daniel - unless the punishment shooting was arranged, Gary would be seriously harmed or killed.

A new book about The Monk discloses how he later told a friend: "I was doing my own thing and was perfectly happy. I didn't want to be involved in this. I was dragged into this because they (Kinahans) would only deal with me. They saw me as the leader of the family; I am not the leader of anything. But this is my family and I was asked to get involved. I couldn't leave my nephew hanging like that - I had to do something."

Sources close to the Hutch gang revealed the deal was brokered at a meeting between the Monk and Daniel Kinahan in Marbella airport.

In return for peace between the two sides, Kinahan also agreed to liquidate Gary Hutch's investments in the cartel, but demanded that €200,000 be paid in compensation.

Eventually, the terms of the rough justice solution were accepted by the Hutch side and are revealed in the book for the first time.

Daniel Kinahan flew back to Dublin to personally administer the punishment.

But despite the apparent accord, Gary Hutch was executed by a lone gunman as he left his apartment on the Costa del Sol later that year.

Around the same time Gary Hutch was meeting his gruesome end, a second hit team was waiting for his innocent father Patsy in Dublin. However, the plot was abandoned when Hutch didn't show up at an expected location because he had just been informed of his son's death in Spain.

Four months later, Kinahan dispatched two hit men to murder Gerry Hutch on New Year's Eve in Lanzarote.

Sources close to the Monk said he felt he had been left with no choice but to strike back against the Kinahans in a case of "kill or be killed".

Ultimately, it led to the dramatic attack at the Regency Hotel. The Irish Independent recently revealed gardaí are completing an investigation file expected to recommend The Monk be charged in connection with the Regency attack.

The Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau are also at an advanced stage of having Daniel Kinahan charged with controlling an organised crime group.

Irish Independent