Husband's heartbreak over 'beautiful' wife Orlaith who took her own life just days after birth of child - inquest

The husband of a woman who took her own life less than two days after the birth of her third child has blamed the hospital caring for her for the tragedy.

Orlaith Quinn (33) died by suicide at the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital (RJMH) in Belfast in the early hours of October 11, 2018.

Her death occurred just hours after she admitted to her family and staff at the hospital that she had made three suicide attempts less than a week before the birth of her daughter, Meabh.

Her husband, Ciaran, told the first day of her inquest: “It is my strong belief that Orlaith was totally failed by the hospital throughout the date October 10, 2018, and leading into October 11.

“I know my wife would still be alive today if she received the appropriate care that she was crying out for and what her condition demanded.

“I am struggling each day to accept her death for this reason.”

Mr Quinn wept as he described his wife as “a very, very beautiful woman”.

He continued: “I was very lucky to have her, she was the type of person that would light up a room when she walked into it, and she would lift everybody else’s moods when they saw her.

“She was just so infectious and had this incredible wit and humour.

“Aside from that, she was the most amazing wife, she looked after me — she made sure I was okay, she made sure everybody else was okay before herself and she was just the most adoring, devoted mother that any child could wish to have, she truly was.

“I see the hurt and the pain in my children’s eyes every day not having her. I try my best as a daddy but it’s not enough.

“So, the hole that has been left in our lives by losing Orlaith is just huge and will never be filled.”

Mrs Quinn’s mother, Siobhan Graham, also made an excoriating assessment of her daughter’s care and the subsequent investigation by the Belfast Trust into her death.

Giving evidence, Ms Graham said she has experience of working with women at risk of postpartum psychosis and the importance of putting in place a proper risk assessment for anyone expressing suicidal thoughts through her work with Women’s Aid. She said she had an expectation that she would be spoken to by the mental health team involved in assessing her daughter, but this did not happen.

She told the inquest if she had been told doctors had been unable to rule out postpartum psychosis that she “never in a million years would have left” her daughter.

Ms Graham told the inquest she attended an “informal meeting” with the trust following her daughter’s death and saw the safety plan drawn up after her psychiatric assessment had recommended “watchful waiting”.

“I thought if I produced a safety plan like that in relation to a suicidal woman using my service I would be in prison,” she said.

“Where was the care plan for Meabh, where was the involvement of social services?”

She continued: “There is basic suicide awareness where I would be in serious trouble if I failed to complete a risk assessment where someone has told me they are suicidal.

“There would be safeguarding concerns that would need to be passed on, particularly around children where that disclosure has been made.

“One of my criticisms the whole way through this is my granddaughter has pretty much been airbrushed out of everything, including the Serious Adverse Incident report that the trust did.”

The inquest was told Meabh was delivered by a planned caesarean section on the morning of October 9, 2018.

The following day, Mr Quinn said his wife’s behaviour suddenly changed and he described her as “possessed”.

“I was asking Orlaith to lie down in bed to sleep as she looked extremely tired,” he said.

“Orlaith put her head on the pillow but then jumped up immediately. What happened next in terms of Orlaith’s words, actions and behaviour is something I had never seen in the 17 years I had been with Orlaith.

“Orlaith was manic, uncontrollable, loud, speaking irrationally, would not listen to reason, she was angry, upset and physically shaking.”

Mr Quinn said his wife told him there was “something wrong” with Meabh and revealed she had tried to kill herself three times five days previously, losing consciousness during the final attempt.

The mum-of-three, who worked for the civil service and lived in Dunmurry, said she had caused brain damage to her daughter during the suicide attempts, the inquest was told.

Mrs Quinn said Meabh was going to need a wheelchair, that her children didn’t deserve her as their mum, and that the police were coming to arrest her and she would go to prison for the harm she had caused.

She subsequently repeated the comments to her mum and Laura Felekoglu, the midwife caring for her, to whom she also expressed a desire to jump out of the hospital window and said that she was experiencing an “out of body” sensation.

Ms Graham said she told staff she believed her daughter was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

She asked for a doctor to examine Meabh in front of her daughter to reassure her that the baby was healthy and for a mental assessment to be carried out.

However, giving evidence to the inquest, Mr Quinn said the performance of the psychiatric nurse throughout the assessment was “abysmal to say the least”.

He said he appeared “confused” throughout and “it was almost as though he was not listening”, meaning that that Orlaith was “constantly repeating her responses”.

“I strongly believe this led Orlaith to lose faith in these professionals, the assessment process and their ability to make her better,” he explained. “The assessment, as I see it, had many failures. There were at least four interruptions while Orlaith was answering questions that she had been asked.

“The door kept opening with staff trying to get access to the room, at one point a staff member walked right into the middle of the room to look for a water bottle, which stopped Orlaith completely in her tracks.

“I could see my wife become visibly frustrated and agitated at this, Orlaith’s bottom lip was constantly trembling… she just did not look well.”

During the assessment, Mrs Quinn also told the mental health assessment team that she could not sleep in the weeks leading up to her C-section.

“She told them… she could not sleep and would be downstairs crawling around our living room, crying, sweating, full of anxiety, she was in extreme mental pain,” continued Mr Quinn.

He said while he had noticed his wife had become withdrawn ahead of the birth of their third child, she hid the extent of her struggles from him, including her difficulties sleeping, and repeatedly told him she would feel better once the baby was born.

It emerged during the hearing yesterday that the psychiatric assessment team who saw Orlaith after she revealed her suicide attempts didn’t believe she “was a danger to herself” and it was thought she was suffering from obsessional neurosis, although postpartum psychosis “couldn’t be ruled out”.

A decision was taken to move her to a side room, although the inquest was told the room was closer to the exit of the ward and it was not possible to see anyone entering or leaving the room from the nurse’s station.

Mr Quinn asked to stay the night to support his wife and was provided with a reclining chair, pillow and blanket to allow him to get some rest.

He was not there to monitor his wife and ensure her safety, the inquest was told.

The court heard Mr Quinn and his wife agreed to alternate the night feeds and at 1.38am, he awoke and saw Mrs Quinn nursing Meabh.

He awoke again at 3.25am and realised immediately that his wife was missing and he alerted staff before joining the search for his wife, who had left her slippers and dressing gown behind.

“I knew in my heart that it was not right,” he said.

He described making 17 frantic phone calls to Mrs Quinn’s phone and accompanying a security guard as he drove around the grounds of the hospital.

Mrs Quinn was subsequently found dead at the end of the corridor of the ward from which she had gone missing.

Mr Quinn also told the inquest that after the earlier mental health assessment, he was given no information about postpartum psychosis, including the increased risk of suicide.

He sobbed as he told the court he would “never have fallen asleep” if this had been explained to him.

“I would have stood at that door watching her, making sure she never left,” he said.

Commenting on the care plan put in place after the psychiatric assessment, Ms Felekoglu, who was a newly qualified midwife in October 2018 and had never encountered a patient with postpartum psychosis, said she was told to alert doctors if Mrs Quinn’s condition deteriorated.

She said she believed “watchful waiting” should require a “higher level of observation”, but this was not possible without a dedicated member of staff while Mrs Quinn was in the side room.

“Really you would want it to be one-to-one care but that’s not what was specified and not what was put in the plan,” she said.

However, Ms Felekoglu stressed to the inquest that Mrs Quinn appeared calm throughout all of their encounters, even when describing her suicide attempts.

Shauna Torney, the band six midwife on duty when Mrs Quinn’s mental health crisis came to light, also gave evidence to the inquest and described limited education of postpartum psychosis while training.

She also revealed she has not received any additional training in “mental health difficulties, in particular postpartum psychosis” since Mrs Quinn’s death.

Postpartum psychosis is considered a medical emergency, with a range of symptoms including being severely depressed or manic, quick changes of mood, being restless and agitated, not sleeping, developing delusions, displaying behaviour that is out of character, feeling suicidal, and feeling like you are in a dream world.

The symptoms of postpartum psychosis usually start quite suddenly, often within hours or days of giving birth. Treatment is usually provided in hospital and can take the form of medication, psychological therapy and electroconvulsive therapy. It is possible to make a full recovery from postpartum psychosis but this can take up to 12-months.

The inquest continues today at Laganside Court in Belfast.

