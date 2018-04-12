Husband of murdered Joanne Lee found dead in prison
A man accused of murdering his estranged wife and leaving her body in a wardrobe has been found dead in a Dublin prison.
A spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service told Independent.ie: "An inmate passed away in custody in Mountjoy Prison last night. Foul play is not suspected."
Independent.ie understands that the deceased is Keith Lee (42).
Mr Lee had been arrested on March 16 having been previously hospitalised with serious injuries following the discovery of Joanne Lee's body in a house at Ranelagh Road, Dublin 6 on February 15 last.
He was found dead this morning in his wheelchair accessible cell.
An investigation is now underway into his death.
Lee had reported Joanne missing two days before her body was found.
Gardai found a Nissan Micra Joanne often drove parked outside the building in Ranelagh. They broke into the apartment, and found Keith Lee three floors below, bleeding profusely from a self-inflicted injury and with broken limbs.
A short time later, they discovered Joanne's body wrapped in a sleeping bag in the wardrobe. She is believed to have been dead for more than 48 hours.
He made no reply to the murder charge when he was brought before the Criminal Courts of Justice last month.
If you have been affected by any issues raised in this article, please contact The Samaritans free helpline on 116 123.
Online Editors