Husband of murdered Joanne Lee found dead in prison

A spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service told Independent.ie: "An inmate passed away in custody in Mountjoy Prison last night. Foul play is not suspected."

Mr Lee had been arrested on March 16 having been previously hospitalised with serious injuries following the discovery of Joanne Lee's body in a house at Ranelagh Road, Dublin 6 on February 15 last.

An investigation is now underway into his death.

He was found dead this morning in his wheelchair accessible cell.

Gardai found a Nissan Micra Joanne often drove parked outside the building in Ranelagh. They broke into the apartment, and found Keith Lee three floors below, bleeding profusely from a self-inflicted injury and with broken limbs.

Lee had reported Joanne missing two days before her body was found.

A short time later, they discovered Joanne's body wrapped in a sleeping bag in the wardrobe. She is believed to have been dead for more than 48 hours.

He made no reply to the murder charge when he was brought before the Criminal Courts of Justice last month.