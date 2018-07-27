Husband awarded €263k damages after wife took her own life the day after being discharged from hospital following overdose

The High Court has awarded €263,000 damages to the husband of a woman who took her own life the day after she was discharged from hospital having been admitted for taking an overdose of pills.

The award was made to Angelo Cloonan, who sued the HSE and Dr Kishan Browne for negligence on grounds including their failure to properly assess the imminent risk of suicide to his wife of 25 years, Josephine (Josie).

Mr Justice Michael Hanna said Mrs Cloonan was "not afforded an appropriate standard of care" after she was admitted to the A&E Department at University Hospital Galway (UCHG) on April 17, 2011

He said that in his view had she been admitted as an in-patient, instead of being discharged from the hospital, it was "probable she would not have taken her own life in the early hours of the morning of April 19,"

Mrs Cloonan, who worked for An Post, was admitted after taking an overdose of prescribed medicine.

She was seen by Dr Browne, a psychiatrist then employed as a registrar at UCGH.

She was released home around midday on April 18.

Her body was discovered the following day at the Cloonan's home in Ballinfoyle Park, Headford Road, Galway.

The court heard in the 18 months prior to her death Mrs Cloonan suffered from depression and anxiety and underwent counselling arising out of a Garda investigation into allegations she and another person had been sexually abused during their childhood.

The couple's marriage suffered, and she had made a previous attempt at suicide prior to her overdose on April 17.

In his action, Mr Cloonan argued the defendants failed to treat her properly and she should have been kept in the hospital and not released home following her overdose.

The claims were denied. The defendants claimed they acted in a manner compliant with general and approved psychiatric practice that would have been adopted by other practitioners of similar specialisation and skill.

They further claimed that after she was admitted, she refused in-patient care, but a treatment plan was agreed with her and her husband.

In his judgment, Mr Justice Hanna said that Dr Brown placed an unwarranted reliance on his interview with Mrs Cloonan when she was admitted to the hospital, who had told the doctor she did not want to be admitted as an in-patient.

Dr Brown had taken an over-optimistic view of the risk of her further self-harming which was due to his failure to make certain inquiries such as contact Mrs Cloonan's GP or the consultant psychiatrist on call on the relevant date, the Judge said.

"A medical practitioner appropriately informed, as a matter of probability, would have persuaded Mrs Cloonan to remain as an in-patient in the hospital," the Judge said.

Such a step would have been supported by Mrs Cloonan's family and her GP.

In the circumstances, the Judge said the defendants had been negligent Mr Cloonan was entitled to damages €263,000. The matter will return before the court in October for final orders.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247

