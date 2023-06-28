Hurt and anger palpable as RTÉ staff downed tools to protest over pay furore​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

For RTÉ’s Midlands correspondent Sinéad Hussey, landing a job with the broadcaster back in 2011 was one of the happiest days of her life.

Working for RTÉ had always been a dream of hers and when she got her contract it was a real “pinch me” moment for the journalist.

Now 12 years on, she was among 200 staff members gathered outside the iconic RTÉ sign in Donnybrook for a lunchtime protest called by the National Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Nobody could have predicted a week ago that the entire organisation would have been thrown into total chaos and disarray as it was hit with its biggest scandal in recent years over undeclared payments of €345,000 to Ryan Tubridy over the course of six years.

Feelings of anger, betrayal and confusion loomed large as staff downed tools en masse to express their views on the pay furore that has rocked the broadcaster.

Just a short distance away was the RTÉ Radio 1 building, from which its best-paid broadcaster Mr Tubridy has been noticeably absent since last Friday when the decision was made to pull him off the air pending the investigation.

These were the ordinary workers at the coalface of RTÉ who produce its daily content.

The journalists, the reporters, the researchers and the producers – none of whom are on the dizzying pay figures being bandied around in recent days.

Indeed, they spoke yesterday of enduring zero-hour contracts and “bogus” self-employment contracts to cut corners internally while cushy packages were created for those elite few.

None of them knew about the secret payments and their anger was palpable.

“I really feel so let down and betrayed by the way everything has come out in the last few days,” said Ms Hussey.

“This drip-feed effect (of information) is having a devastating impact on the staff here and, I know, on the Irish public.”

She recalled being part of an advertising campaign for RTÉ last year where “Truth Matters” was the tagline.

“I feel a little let down by that because I think trust matters and I believe in honesty – but, obviously, some people do not,” she said.

Like everyone else, she expects answers from the two Oireachtas meetings happening today and tomorrow. “I want to know who signed off on this, who knew about this and who in their right mind thought it was OK to give someone extra money when they were already earning €440,000 a year.

“The Irish public deserve to know those answers, as well as the staff,” she said.

Crime correspondent Paul Reynolds spoke about the need for transparency to rebuild public trust in the wake of the pay revelations.

“People have lost their way and people have lost the run of themselves in many ways with the amount of money being paid out and the way it’s been paid out,” he said.

“It’s people who work in this organisation who feel betrayed by the people who are supposed to manage this organisation and manage the culture, the heritage and the trust that has been placed in us by people who watch and listen to RTÉ.

“You really have to be open and honest and transparent and what they really have to do now is open the books and let everything out because once we know where all the faults and problems are, we can rebuild again.”

He said the “real worry” among staff was that they know some of the details behind the 2020-2022 payments but the “crucial” ones were from 2017-2019, which the former director-general Dee Forbes said she did not know about.

Alluding to Ms Forbes’ shock resignation last Monday, RTÉ’s legal affairs correspondent Orla O’Donnell expressed her frustration that “people are leaving the organisation instead of answering questions”.

“We want to know why this happened, how it was allowed to go on, what happened between 2017 and 2019, why it was covered up and why we still have no proper answers six days into this,” she said.

Emma O’Kelly, RTÉ’s education correspondent and chair of the NUJ Dublin broadcasting branch, which organised the protest, said that the crisis offered RTÉ a chance to fix deep-rooted issues.

“One of the first messages I got on this crisis was from a colleague who said this is both ‘unbelievable and believable’,” she said.

“And that really resonated with me. It’s unbelievable first of all that somebody who is earning €440,000 a year needed to get more money and needed to get it in secret.

“We don’t need a review for us to know about governance and culture in this organisation because we’ve been at the receiving end of that culture for too long,” she said.

This crisis, she said, needed to be the beginning of something new.