Hurricane Epsilon skirts coast but gales on the way

A new leaf: Monike Martins from Brazil enjoys the beautiful autumn day in Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green as the nation enjoyed some fine seasonal weather – however, forecasters say rain is on the way. Photo: Arthur Carron

A status yellow rainfall alert was issued for Donegal and a gale warning remains in place for Atlantic coastal waters as the remnants of Hurricane Epsilon is expected to largely miss Ireland.

However, Met Éireann warned that a bank holiday weekend which brought spells of occasionally glorious autumn sunshine to parts of the south and east will draw to a close with heavy showers and blustery winds.

Donegal is set to bear the brunt of the rainfall brought by the tropical storm; which is now all that is left of Hurricane Epsilon.

The main storm front is expected to track far to the north-west of Ireland as it moves between Iceland and Scandinavia, though it will bring heavy rainfall over northern Europe.

The showers over Donegal could bring 40mm of rain overnight - with potentially even heavier rain on mountainous areas with a risk of spot flooding or potentially even flash flooding.

Gardaí have urged motorists to drive with care given the likelihood of very challenging road conditions over the next 24 hours - and to slow down, allow extra braking distance and never to drive into flood waters.

A gale warning is also in place for coastal waters from Valentia to Erris Head and Bloody Foreland.

Winds are expected to gust to gale force 8 this morning with a small craft warning also being issued. For the rest of Ireland, the bank holiday will open with sunny spells and scattered showers.

Temperatures will reach 12C though a band of heavier rain will slowly extend across the country from the southwest this evening.

"On Tuesday rain will gradually clear eastwards in the morning and sunny spells will follow. Showers will develop in the west and south towards evening," a Met Éireann spokesperson said.

"Wednesday looks like being a bright day with sunshine and showers, these mainly over the western half of the country and highest temperatures of 9C to 11C.

"Thursday will be a mild, breezy and wet day with spells of rain in all areas."

Temperatures will remain mild and range from 10C to 12C, with the warmest conditions expected in Dublin and along the east coast.

"Friday will continue to be mild with further spells of rain and highest temperatures of up to 16C.

"The current indications suggest that the weather will continue to be mild and unsettled over the weekend with spells of heavy rain or showers and with strong winds at times."

