Hurlers on The Ditch: The small online news team who plunged An Bord Pleanála into crisis

The team behind The Ditch, the online news site whose investigation into An Bord Pleanála (ABP) has plunged the planning board into crisis, have said they are willing to investigate Sinn Féin if the party comes to power.

Avowedly left-wing in their politics, they said their plan is to take on those who wield power.

A series of almost 30 articles published by The Ditch since April has exposed undeclared conflicts of interest and other discrepancies at ABP.

This caused Paul Hyde, the planning body’s deputy chairman, to resign earlier this month. An investigation by Remy Farrell, a senior counsel appointed by the housing minister; an inquiry by the Planning Regulator; and an internal ABP review are continuing on foot of The Ditch’s revelations. ABP is also facing a series of High Court challenges based on allegations from The Ditch that a number of its rulings have breached planning laws.

Heavily promoted and financially supported by Paddy Cosgrave, the Web Summit chief executive, The Ditch is run by Eoghan McNeill, a former Web Summit employee, and Roman Shortall, a former legal executive.

The site’s first story, in April last year, concerned allegations that Taoiseach Micheál Martin breached pandemic regulations by attending an indoor event to honour his late father.

Since then, The Ditch has published a variety of stories, mainly about state institutions and government politicians. Some, such as the story revealing Fianna Fáil by-election candidate Deirdre Conroy’s “diary of a landlord” blog, generated wide interest. Others, such as a series of stories detailing some of Ireland’s landlords during the housing crisis, barely caused a ripple.

In April, Shortall, acting on a tip to look into ABP, used his legal acumen to establish that the board was required to make available for inspection at its Marlborough Street headquarters in Dublin a copy of the declarations of interests made by its members.

Given Hyde’s known Fine Gael links — he was a schoolmate of Foreign Aff-airs Minister Simon Coveney and had co-owned a boat with him — Shortall said he was the obvious ABP member to concentrate on.

“I thought it was a bit of a mess

organisationally,” he said of his first visit to ABP headquarters. “They tried to fob me off, but I insisted they come back that day.

“I knew the specific legal provision in the planning act and they came back with the returns that afternoon. A previous member had entries for six properties. Some inspectors had declared development land, but Hyde’s was just blank.”

Searching through databases of company information, the Land Registry and the High Court case database, The Ditch team established that Hyde was co-owner of a company that owned land in Cork that he had not declared.

They also discovered he was a defendant in a debt case, which meant he could possibly be in breach of ABP eligibility rules. From there, they widened their searches to Hyde’s family and their land dealings.

“The logical question for me was, ‘Have any of these family members made appeals?’,” Shortall said. “If he had not

declared these interests, what else had he not declared?”

They found a sister-in-law of Hyde’s had had a board decision ruled in her favour on a property in Sandymount. Had Hyde sat on the case? While ABP had previously been quick to provide minutes of its decisions within 48 hours of requests from The Ditch, the request for the Sandymount file caused “suspicious” delays.

“They have to provide these decisions under the act, but they made various excuses,” Shortall said. “I made about two dozen calls to put pressure on.”

After eight days, the minutes were released. Hyde had voted on it. He later said the case had been anonymised, and he had not realised it involved his brother and sister-in-law’s house. Other Ditch stories showed Hyde had decided cases on which his brother’s fire consultancy firm had worked, and that another ABP director had ruled on cases involving clients of her architecture firm. All these matters are subjects of the ongoing investigations.

Where has this new investigatory website come from? McNeill, a former frontman with Celtic-rock band The New Free, worked for Independent.ie for a short time before moving to Cork to work on a freesheet. From there he was employed by Cosgrave’s Web Summit before spending a year in Beijing, working on the China Daily from 2018.

When asked if he had ever felt the influence of the Chinese state on editorial decisions, McNeill, who is from Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, said: “It was never necessarily explicitly stated. It was more of a cultural thing. People would have an idea about censorship in China, but often that’s a little off the mark.

“Certainly, there’s no comparison to how the Chinese media apparatus works compared to how it works in the west, but it was interesting to see how those [editorial] pressures are often more alike than unalike. People just knew what to write and what not to write.”

After returning to Ireland in late 2019, McNeill rejoined Web Summit as an editorial consultant. Web Summit began working with Whistleblower Aid to help people who wanted to leak important stories. McNeill was asked to work on the Leo Varadkar leak story in Village magazine that came from Chay Bowes, a friend of Cosgrave’s.

On the back of the Varadkar story, McNeill said they decided to establish their own news site. “I think hurlers on the ditch get a bad rap,” McNeill said. “The platonic idea of journalism is someone who tells people what’s going on, good, bad or indifferent. The hurler on the ditch obviously can’t go on and play and doesn’t necessarily have the solutions, but will tell it how it is.”

Company registration documents show Bowes, McNeill and Shortall own a third each of The Ditch. Bowes resigned his directorship last month, and said this weekend that while “still an ally”, he is concentrating on a new geo-politics website.

“The incorporation thing is just a paper thing because we are not commercially viable,” Shortall said. “There’s no advertising or anything. We rely on patrons.”

They acknowledge that Web Summit is a “major” patron, but decline to say how much money that involves or the duration of the commitment. Cosgrave, an outspoken critic of Irish media, said this weekend that Web Summit’s support for The Ditch is part of his company’s “true corporate social responsibility”.

McNeill said Cosgrave’s backing is part of a continuum of his support for Irish journalism that has included financial contributions for The Journal’s Noteworthy project and the Tortoise Shack podcast.

“When you talk to Paddy, he’s pretty much had his politics since he was 12, 13,” McNeill said. “He’s similar to a lot of people in this generation whose politics is formed out of the broad anti-war movement in the Noughties. That was a big influence on me. Paddy was involved in student media when he was involved in Trinity and it’s always something he wanted to support.”

Shortall said that since they broke the ABP story they have received donations from the corporate world, lawyers and accountants, but they are cagey about how their financial model will evolve, with no plans to seek advertising or install a paywall.

“We’re in a kind of privileged position that we can go off and spend over three months since we started looking into ABP and 90pc of our hours on that story,” Shortall said.

When The Ditch ran stories on Fine Gael by-election candidate James

Geoghegan during the Dublin Bay South campaign last year, there were calls on Reddit for users to be banned from citing the site as a source, given its Cosgrave links. It is only since the Sandymount story on ABP that the two journalists began putting their bylines on stories to aid transparency.

“We’re very comfortable saying we’re on the left and Paddy is one of our financial contributors,” Shortall said. “There’s nothing to hide. The small number of people that take issue with that can’t take issue with the facts we publish.”

McNeill said The Ditch has not finished with ABP yet, but their next focus will be on other powerful state institutions. The pair accept their politics may influence what topics they write about, but insist it does not get in the way of reporting a story “straight”.

“We can identify a good story and aspire to have all killer, no filler,” McNeill said. “Some philosophers would say we can’t say what a fact is, but all of the stuff we write is reasonably straightforward news. Maybe how we identify who we write about is informed by our politics, but it doesn’t necessarily bleed over on to the screen when we write.”

Shortall said they will “of course” investigate Sinn Féin, but that will probably only be when the party gets into government in Dublin.

“Obviously, it looks like Sinn Féin are going to come to power in the next

couple of years,” Shortall said.

“We’d like to think we’ll still be around to hold them to account. Politics does inform who you look at. I don’t mean the parties, but who’s in power, and that’s not the parties of the left now. If Sinn Féin get into government, they will be in power, so naturally we will be looking at that power.”