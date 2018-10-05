Hunt on for lucky Lotto millionaire as South Dublin shop celebrates jackpot

The hunt is on to find Ireland's latest millionaire after a lucky punter clocked up a €5.7m Lotto windfall.

The winning numbers came from a quick-pick ticket in Saturday's draw at the Spar Express, based at a Texaco service station on the Rathfarnham Road, Dublin.

The latest win takes the payouts by the National Lottery to beyond the €50m mark for this year. Staff at the Rathfarnham store have their fingers crossed that it's a local winner, but said there was a possibility the ticket was bought by someone passing through.

Speaking outside the store yesterday, owner Fiona O'Connor said there was a huge buzz when they found out on Wednesday night that they'd sold the ticket.

It's the first big win they've had, though a €25,000 scratch card was won only a few weeks ago - so it could be the beginning of a winning streak in Dublin 14.

"It's fantastic, we're here since 2007 and this is our first jackpot win," Ms O'Connor said. "We don't know if it's a regular customer or someone just passing through, but it's fantastic for whoever it is."

Store manager Ivona Pietruszka said "it's very exciting".

"I hope it's a regular customer," she said.

Sandra Neville, who works nearby, said she usually did the Lotto in the store, but it slipped her mind. "I'm devastated I didn't go in and do the Lotto," she said.

A spokeswoman for the National Lottery said: "It's a valuable piece of paper, so if anything happens there's nothing we can do. If you have the ticket, sign the back, keep it safe, and ring us."

Irish Independent