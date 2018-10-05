News Irish News

Friday 5 October 2018

Hunt on for lucky Lotto millionaire as South Dublin shop celebrates jackpot

All smiles: Owner Fiona O’Connor (centre) with (left) Ivona Pietruszka and Nataly Ochotnikova from the Spar Express store on the Rathfarnham Road, Dublin. Photo: Kyran O’Brien
All smiles: Owner Fiona O’Connor (centre) with (left) Ivona Pietruszka and Nataly Ochotnikova from the Spar Express store on the Rathfarnham Road, Dublin. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Ryan Nugent

The hunt is on to find Ireland's latest millionaire after a lucky punter clocked up a €5.7m Lotto windfall.

The winning numbers came from a quick-pick ticket in Saturday's draw at the Spar Express, based at a Texaco service station on the Rathfarnham Road, Dublin.

The latest win takes the payouts by the National Lottery to beyond the €50m mark for this year. Staff at the Rathfarnham store have their fingers crossed that it's a local winner, but said there was a possibility the ticket was bought by someone passing through.

Speaking outside the store yesterday, owner Fiona O'Connor said there was a huge buzz when they found out on Wednesday night that they'd sold the ticket.

It's the first big win they've had, though a €25,000 scratch card was won only a few weeks ago - so it could be the beginning of a winning streak in Dublin 14.

"It's fantastic, we're here since 2007 and this is our first jackpot win," Ms O'Connor said. "We don't know if it's a regular customer or someone just passing through, but it's fantastic for whoever it is."

Store manager Ivona Pietruszka said "it's very exciting".

"I hope it's a regular customer," she said.

Sandra Neville, who works nearby, said she usually did the Lotto in the store, but it slipped her mind. "I'm devastated I didn't go in and do the Lotto," she said.

A spokeswoman for the National Lottery said: "It's a valuable piece of paper, so if anything happens there's nothing we can do. If you have the ticket, sign the back, keep it safe, and ring us."

Irish Independent

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News