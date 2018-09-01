Hunt is on for winner of €500k EuroMillions prize

Kerry may not have made it to the All-Ireland football final this year but a local community is today celebrating a €500,000 EuroMillions Plus win.

The winning ticket was bought at the Spar shop in Caherciveen, Co Kerry.

Shop owners Tracy and Jack Fitzpatrick said there is huge excitement in the town.

“We can’t believe it. There is huge excitement and buzz in the store today everybody is in great form. We are a very busy shop with a lot of passing traffic and we had a bumper summer with tourists so it could be a local or a visitor. But we are keeping our fingers crossed it is a local,” said Tracy.

"We are certainly a lucky shop and no strangers to the big winners. It is fantastic for the town and local community."

This is the 22nd lucky EuroMillions Plus winner in Ireland so far this year.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We are absolutely delighted for Co. Kerry landing this big win and we hope it makes up for the disappointment at not being in Croke Park for tomorrow’s big football game. We are urging all our players in Kerry, or anybody who was visiting Caherciveen, to check their tickets. And if somebody realizes they are the lucky ticket holder we are asking them to sign the back of the ticket and keep it safe until they contact the National Lottery Office on Monday.”

