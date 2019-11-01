Hunt for bank robber who stole €14,000

A manhunt has started for a bank robber who terrorised staff in an armed raid in the heart of Dublin city centre.

The suspect, aged in his 30s and from the Darndale area of the capital, shoved a gun close to the face of a young male staff member who was forced to hand over €14,000 in cash.

The shocking bank robbery happened at the AIB on Westmoreland Street at 11.30am on October 10.

Gardaí said the raider arrived and left on foot but were unable to confirm whether the staff member was handed a threatening note as the gun was brandished in his face.

"We are assisting gardaí with their investigations," an AIB spokesman said, adding the bank would not comment further on the matter.

There have been no arrests yet in the case, which is being investigated by detectives from Pearse Street garda station.

The Irish Independent can reveal detectives believe the robber, who is a heroin addict, is now in Manchester being shielded by a relative after fleeing the country through Northern Ireland.

Irish Independent