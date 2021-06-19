Hundreds turn out for ‘Rally Against Hate’ in Dublin

Hundreds of people turned out for a ‘Rally Against Hate’ in response to rising cases of racism.

The Rally Against Hate was organised by the group Le Cheile, which means together in Irish, an alliance of public figures working to "counter the rise of fascism and far-right politics in Ireland".

The crowd heard from Sophia Mulvany, an 11-year-old wheelchair-user from Dublin.

She said: "In my school I have lots of friends. Some of my friends, their parents are from Spain, Poland, China, Africa and Germany. People say they don't want them here because they are different.

"I don't walk, does that make me different? Does that mean I don't belong here?

"When we say access for all, we want everyone included. Not the few, but the many.

"Whether you're gay, straight, trans, a person of colour, a traveller, a person who has a disability or part of any other group.

"You deserve a voice and you deserve a place in society.

"Modern Ireland is a place where people from all over the world are accepted with open arms.”

Sophia Mulvany from Marino (11) with Dublin Lord Mayor Helen Chu supporting the Rally Against Hatred and Divsion hosted by Le Cheile in Smithfield in Dublin. Photo by Steve Humphreys 19th June 2021.

Whatsapp Sophia Mulvany from Marino (11) with Dublin Lord Mayor Helen Chu supporting the Rally Against Hatred and Divsion hosted by Le Cheile in Smithfield in Dublin. Photo by Steve Humphreys 19th June 2021.

Sinn Fein's Louise O'Reilly, the Social Democrats' Gary Gannon and People Before Profit's Richard Boyd Barrett, Paul Murphy and Brid Smyth were among the TDs attending on Saturday. Also in attendance was Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu.

The Lord Mayor, whose parents are originally from Hong Kong but have lived in Ireland for decades, told the crowd that her mother experienced racist attacks when she moved here.

"She was a migrant that came over here 45 years ago. And through the years it was always

"Any racial attacks she got, an ashtray to the head...that she should go home, it was always followed by the phrase 'We have to keep going and we have to keep our head down, we have to fit in'.

"But those days are gone. We are an Ireland that is 12pc migrants. We are an Ireland that is diverse and that is different, and those differences should be celebrated.

"If my mother, who is a dishwasher and a cleaner, and who came over here with one bag to make a better life for herself, and her daughter can become Lord Mayor of Dublin, then any person in this country can become anything.

"We need to encourage them for that."

Le Cheile says its goal is to challenge far-right politics and narratives, debunk misinformation, and challenge anti-lockdown rhetoric.

Protests associated with the far-right which opposed Covid-19 measures have spilled into violence in recent months, most notably when a member of An Garda Síochána was attacked with a firework.