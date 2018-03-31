Hundreds take to streets in reaction to Belfast rape trial

Protestors marched from City Hall to the St.Stephen’s Green where the Department of Justice is located, as crowds voiced outrage over the treatment of sexual assault cases.

Blane McIlroy was acquitted of exposure and Rory Harrison acquitted of the charge of perverting the course of justice following a unanimous not guilty verdict by a jury.

The treatment of rape trials has sparked widespread debate on social media leading to protest marches today in Dublin as well Belfast, Cork and Galway.

Noeleen Blackwell from the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre spoke from the steps of the Department of Justice. She said “we need to keep up the recognition of the harm that is done by all forms of sexual violence by the fact that victims exist, they are survivors, but are not the better of it”.