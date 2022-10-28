Hundreds of rural homes pledged for Ukrainian refugees lying idle as ‘placement is challenging due to lack of services’

Ukrainian refugees queue to get the bus after crossing into Poland last April following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Kacper Pempel / Reuters

Hundreds of properties that have been offered for housing Ukrainian refugees in rural Ireland remain vacant as councils are not allocating the accommodation to families because the locations are too remote.

Some refugees fleeing war have been forced to sleep in Dublin Airport due to a lack of available accommodation.

Disused Army barracks and modular homes are also being considered in a bid to tackle the accommodation crisis.

However, councils have at least 400 shared and vacant properties that could possibly be used.

Some local authorities say there has been a hold-up in housing refugees as there are delays in the garda vetting process in allocating accommodation, while others are struggling to match properties as these are too rural and have no public transport available.

In Cork, for example, 53 vacant properties were deemed too remote to be used.

Cork County Council has a further 90 shared pledges awaiting placement.

“A significant proportion of the remaining shared-pledge properties are in rural and remote areas, and placement is therefore challenging due to lack of access to services and transport (for the refugees),” a spokesperson said.

Roscommon County Council has 55 shared and vacant accommodations available, but said the rural location of these is “hindering the process”.

Other local authorities have 50 to 70 empty units which are awaiting inspection and garda vetting or cannot be matched to refugees because they do not have access to private transport.

Clare County Council said it is awaiting garda vetting on 109 offers of shared accommodation, while Roscommon said of the 50 shared accommodations available, 36 are awaiting vetting to be completed.

Gardaí insist there are no delays with the vetting process, but said some applications may take longer as additional inquiries have to be carried out.

“Currently, of the 3,789 vetting applications received by An Garda Síochána to date, 3,776 of these have been processed with an average vetting time of one working day,” a garda spokesperson said.

More than 55,000 Ukrainians have found refuge in Ireland since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

Figures provided by county councils show how in most areas fewer than half of pledged properties were found to be suitable.

Hundreds of offers were also withdrawn or the property owners were uncontactable.

Waterford City and County Council said of the 352 properties pledged, 207 (59pc) of these have been withdrawn, leaving 145 viable properties.

A total of 94 are matched and occupied, while the remaining 51 are being progressed.

Of the 145 properties, 94 are matched and occupied and the remaining 51 are being assessed, awaiting garda vetting and 11 are available immediately or within the next month.

The Department of Children has allocated the properties available to local authorities and NGOs for them to accommodate refugees – but the process has not been straightforward.

The Irish Red Cross has previously been critical of local authorities for failing to act quickly enough to coordinate inspections of accommodation.

Some councils said they are at capacity and have no more available accommodation, while others have shared and vacant properties.

In Dublin, Fingal County Council has 35 house shares waiting to be occupied, while South Dublin County Council also has around 35 shared accommodations deemed viable for placement.

Meath County Council has 72 empty units.

In some cases, property owners have delayed providing their accommodation until later in the year, while others are waiting for inspections to be carried out by local authorities.