Hundreds of creches face closure threat over escalating cost crisis

HUNDREDS of small and medium sized creches face closure over the next 12 months as operators warned they cannot sustain losses inflicted by being "handcuffed" into a State funding agreement that has totally ignored inflation and spiralling input costs.

Two creche operators warned that if the Government insists on maintaining a mere 2pc support funding hike for 2023/24, scores of operators already operating at a loss will have no option but to quit the sector.

With around 4,500 childcare operations in Ireland, the Government has been warned that small to medium scale operators will increasingly quit the industry – with larger scale operators also likely to drop loss-making infant to three-year-old services to focus on the more profitable after-school care services.

Childcare groups warned this will have devastating consequences for the childcare industry – with many families unable to secure childcare services for younger children at local level.

Cavan creche operator Paula Donohue said: "The Government is basically demanding a champagne-style childcare system but only wants to provide a lemonade budget."

She said Ireland is spending slightly more than half what other European countries are investing in critical childcare services.

Cork creche operator John Bowman said no one should underestimate the scale of the problem now facing the Irish childcare sector.

"I know people think the sector is always facing a crisis - but the real crisis is right now. A lot of small-medium size creches are either barely breaking even or are already operating at a loss."

Mr Bowman said that, if the Government sticks to its proposed 2pc funding increase, virtually every small to medium sized creche will face a loss-making position for their early years services from next year.

"It is down to simple economies of scale – large operators can compensate over bigger numbers. But small-medium size childcare services simply cannot,” he said.

The problem is further exacerbated by the accommodation crisis facing childcare workers who are both Irish and from overseas.

Ms Donohue said many operators agreed to freeze their fees at 2017/2018 levels as part of the landmark CORE childcare funding agreement with the Government.

"The problem is that agreement took absolutely no account of the inflationary nightmare we have faced since the Ukraine war erupted," she said.

"We are being offered a 2pc funding increase but at the same time we cannot increase our fees. Yet we face having to cope with an average 15pc-20pc increase in our input costs over the past 12 months alone because of inflation.

"That does not even take into account trade union demands for a 15pc pay increase for childcare workers.

"I would love to pay all childcare workers an extra 15pc – but who is going to pay for it? Parents can't afford to pay for it, so either the Government pays for it or creches will close because they certainly cannot afford to pay it."

She pointed out that she felt it honourable to freeze her fees to parents at 2017 levels as part of the CORE deal but has seen her electricity costs alone soar from €470 in January 2021 to €1,100 last January.

Heating, insurance and food costs have also increased.

If the Government refuses to budge on the 2pc CORE funding increase and if the 15pc pay demand for childcare workers is sanctioned, she said her early years operation faces a potential €45,000 loss in 2024.

"It is simply not sustainable."

Other small creches face a similarly grim financial outlook.

Childcare Services Ireland (CSI) said the pay claim vastly exceeds the Government's CORE funding agreement.

With creche operators unable to pass their input increases on already-stretched families, they must either get the Government to cover the increased costs involved or take it out of their own operating budgets.

"How on earth can small-medium size creches do that when many are already operating at a loss," Ms Donohue said.

As part of the €221m deal between the Department of Children and creche operators, childcare fees were frozen in return for incremental support funding increases into the future.

Creches now want the promised 2pc funding hike substantially increased to reflect the inflationary pressures on small operators over 2022/23.

Siptu defended the pay claim as reflecting the education and skill levels offered by workers within the sector.

"It is about trying to professionalise the pay and conditions,” said Siptu official Darragh O'Connor.

The union warned that experienced and skilled childcare workers who are currently earning around €13 per hour could secure a 30pc plus pay hike by switching sectors to retail or manufacturing.

Mr O'Connor said it was unacceptable that experienced childcare professionals were earning less than newly recruited staff within the retail sector.

CSI countered that a pay claim amounting to €16.50 per hour at the top end of the scale would equate to a 25pc hike.

It was initially hoped the increased Government spending as part of the CORE deal would help retain skilled staff within the childcare sector and provide extra childcare capacity nationwide.