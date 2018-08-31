Hundreds of barristers call in debt collectors to chase up fees

Hundreds of barristers have used a debt collection service to chase up solicitors' firms over unpaid fees, the Irish Independent has learned.

Hundreds of barristers have used a debt collection service to chase up solicitors' firms over unpaid fees, the Irish Independent has learned.

The Bar of Ireland said the service had been used by around 300 of its 2,200 members since being introduced in October 2014.

The representative body for barristers described recouping fees as "a long-standing challenge" and said it had engaged a company called LawServ to assist its members.

"We are not at liberty to disclose the level of debts involved, but the figure remains substantial," it said in a statement.

It also said the Bar was involved in "ongoing dialogue" over the issue with the Law Society, which represents and regulates solicitors.

The disclosure of the extent to which the debt collection service has been used comes in the wake of claims by one junior counsel that some solicitors don't pay barristers for work done.

In a submission to the Legal Services Regulatory Authority, which is due to take over the handling of disciplinary complaints next year, barrister William McLoughlin highlighted the difficulty some barristers have in getting paid.

He said due to advertising restrictions barristers were reliant on solicitors and contacts for work.

"Some solicitors take advantage of this reliance and simply don't pay barristers," he told the legal watchdog.

However, the Law Society said it was not aware of any case where fees recovered by a solicitor were not transmitted to a barrister.

"We have no doubt that in the great majority of cases where the barrister hasn't been paid the solicitor hasn't been paid either," said Law Society director general Ken Murphy.

"It is not as if the solicitor is retaining the money paid by the client in respect of the barrister's fees."

In Ireland, barristers cannot act for a client in contentious litigation without being engaged by an instructing solicitor.

Fees due to the barrister also have to be paid to the solicitor first before being passed on to the barrister.

If a client does not pay, the solicitor has an obligation to take reasonable steps to seek to recover the fees for the barrister, but they are not strictly and personally liable for the barrister's fee.

"If a solicitor receives fees for a barrister and doesn't pay the barrister that is, on the face of it, misconduct as far as we are concerned and a serious matter likely to lead to serious disciplinary action," said Mr Murphy.

However, such misconduct has not been found when the Law Society has investigated complaints in relation to fees due to barristers.

Mr Murphy said that in the past three years the Law Soci­ety had received some 59 com­plaints about this issue.

It found that in virtually all of the cases that prompted a complaint due to a barrister not being paid, the solicitor also hadn't been paid.

Irish Independent