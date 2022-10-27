Hundreds of asylum seekers told they must leave Crowne Plaza hotel in north Dublin as state contract ends

Hundreds of asylum seekers are set to be moved out of a hotel in north Dublin, because the State’s contract with the hotel has expired.

It is not known where they will now be moved, or whether children who have been living in the hotel and going to school locally will have to leave schools where they have become settled.

The residents, who are understood to number up to 350, were issued with a letter of notice by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth’s (DCEDIY) International Protection Accommodation Services’ (IPAS) team on Wednesday.

The people in question, most of whom have sought international protection and some of whom are Ukrainian refugees, are being accommodated at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Northwood, Santry.

“This accommodation location will soon no longer be available IPAS as our contract with the hotel is coming to an end. Unfortunately, this means that we will need to accommodate your in another location,” the department stated in the letter.

The Department said in addition to the notice, each recipient would receive another letter detailing the “specific location you are moving to and the date of the move”.

They have been told that transport will be provided, however the Department said requests to move to specific locations cannot be facilitated because of the “severe pressure on the availability of IPAS accommodation”.

“We know that this move will be upsetting for residents and want to apologise in advance for any disruption this will cause,” the letter states.

“For those of you who have children of school going age, the resident welfare team in IPAS will provide any assistance your child may need in relation to school places in your new accommodation.”

The affected people include children who are going to schools locally, and they are being supported by NGOs.

It is not known how many of those living at the hotel will now have to move school.

“DCEDIY is currently accommodating approx. 45,000 BOTPs [beneficiaries of temporary protection, from Ukraine]. It is not possible to arrange bespoke accommodation arrangements due to the acute accommodation shortage. The department does not comment on individual cases,” a spokesperson for the Department said.