Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters gather in Phoenix Park  

Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters gathered at the Wellington monument in Dublin’s Phoenix Park this afternoon.

Carrying flags and banners, it was a relatively low-key event compared to other recent demonstrations in the city.

People sat on the monument and on the surrounding grass areas, some pulled out picnic blankets and others gathered in groups.

Gardaí monitored proceedings from a distance.

It was also a smaller turn out than that at Herbert Park in the south of the city on St Patrick’s Day, that saw hundreds gather in bright sunshine for a family-friendly ‘Le Cheile’ event.

Other protests that were believed to be taking place simultaneously at other locations across the city did not materialise.

At the Garden of Remembrance on Parnell Square, it was quiet except for a group of people gathered around a small soup kitchen operated by volunteers who were handing out hot food and coffee.

Gardaí were taking no chances, however, with at least six officers standing at various points around the entrance. At several stages the Public Order unit arrived and then departed.

The protest at the Phoenix Park broke up later in the afternoon and some then marched along the quays towards the city centre.

The Garda Press office said there have been no arrests reported this afternoon.

