Hundreds gather to protest at ongoing maternity restrictions

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has been accused of “letting down the women of Ireland” for failing to stamp down on the remaining restrictions in Ireland’s maternity hospitals.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Dáil this afternoon to protest against the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions in some maternity units, which are continuing to exclude partners from some appointments.

Despite the rainy conditions, a large crowd gathered on Kildare Street for the #MarchforMaternity, organised by Linda Kelly of the Better Maternity Care campaign, supported by Uplift. She is calling for all the remaining restrictions to be removed.

Read More

Many attendees arrived pushing buggies, some were heavily pregnant while other parents brought their young children with them to show their support for the campaign.

Organisers had brought along a 20ft-long banner full of heart-breaking stories of pregnancy loss and distress which was presented to the Oireachtas Women's caucus.

Among the speakers was Line of Duty actress Amy de Bhrun, who became emotional as she told the crowd how she had left her two babies just to be there.

“Not one person is here because they had nothing better to do. I certainly would like to be sitting in a warm, dry cafe with my husband and my two-year-old daughter and my two-week-old son. But how can I when I know that across Ireland, so many other women’s needs for maternity care are not being met?” she said.

“This country has a long and chequered history with the mistreatment of women in our society and it can be exhausting. And unless this issue is staring you directly in the face, it’s so easy not to look at, I did it myself.”

She said that while there may be attempts to reassure a woman that it will “all be grand, no it won’t be grand”.

“The one thing that connects us all in order to get here, to be born, someone – a woman gave birth to you. It is an important job. It is an essential job so what would you like to give that woman the respect and support she deserves in one of the most important and essential jobs she will ever do.”

Organiser Ms Kelly questioned how the maternity restrictions can remain in place when we are weeks away from October 22, when almost every other emergency measure will be lifted.

To huge cheers, she read out a parent’s poem which pointed out the ongoing anomalies.

“In Ireland, we birth alone, behind closed doors but we dine together but we dine together unmasked. Anxious partners in hospital car-parks, cheering crowds gathering in Croke Park, festive airplanes holiday-bound, terrified woman abandoned, alone. Our voices unheard by the power-that-be,” she said.

Amid ongoing public pressure, Mr Donnelly first called for restrictions to be lifted at the 19 maternity units around the country as far back as May.

However, some units still have limits on the visits by partners and their ability to accompany their pregnant partner to all their appointments.