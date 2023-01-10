Hundreds gather to pay respects ahead of funeral for sports broadcaster Paudie Palmer

Hundreds gathered to pay tribute to GAA broadcaster Paudie Palmer (65) who died on Sunday after a ten day fight for life following a road traffic collision.

Mr Palmer - an uncle of model Claudine Keane - commentated on Gaelic games for Cork radio stations, 96FM/C103FM and ranked as one of the most beloved sports broadcasters in the south west.

A native of Kerry, Mr Palmer was renowned for his passionate style of broadcasting, his deep knowledge of Gaelic games as well as his sharp sense of humour.

The mourners were led at his removal this evening by his wife, Colette, daughters, Claire and Emily, as well as his grandson, Lucas Padraig.

Mr Palmer was also godfather to Claudine Keane who is married to former Irish footballer Robbie Keane.

He is also survived by his brothers, Denis, Richie and John as well as brother-in-law to Joan, Kathleen, Aileen, Mary, Benny and John.

Mr Palmer lay in repose at Gabriel & O'Donovan's funeral home in Bandon this evening.

Hundreds attended from virtually every GAA club in Cork and Kerry to pay tribute to the former teacher at St Brogan's in Bandon.

Many wore club colours as a mark of respect to Mr Palmer whose broadcasts were listened to in homes across Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, Limerick and Waterford.

Mr Palmer's funeral cortege will travel tomorrow from his home to St Mary's Church in Innishannon for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Special guards of honour will be provided by Cork GAA clubs and Bandon schools.

His family had asked that, instead of flowers, mourners consider making a donation to the Dunmanway Day Unit at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Mr Palmer died in CUH on Sunday having been in a critical condition following a road traffic incident outside Innishannon in west Cork on December 29.

A Ukrainian national has since appeared before Bandon District Court on four counts in relation to the incident including a hit and run charge.

Tributes to Mr Palmer were led by Tánaiste Micheál Martin, a keen GAA fan, by 96FM/C103FM director Kieran McGeary as well as by Cork and Kerry GAA officials.

Claudine Keane paid an emotional tribute to her uncle after what has been a heartbreaking three months for her family.

Over Christmas the Keane family suffered the loss of Robbie's grandmother, Bernadette Keane, who passed away in Dublin.

The footballer's mother, Anne, died in October after a brave battle against lung cancer.