Hundreds complain to Irish Water over sickness, ‘funny odour’ and ‘strange taste’

Overall, 1,790 issues were logged with Uisce Éireann by members of the public last year

Irish Water received nearly 1,800 complaints last year, including 474 from people claiming they had become sick due to water quality.

There were also 479 who contacted the utility provider, which has rebranded as Uisce Éireann, to say discoloured water was flowing from their taps.

Twenty-eight complaints were logged from customers who said there was a “funny odour” from their supply, while 82 said it “tasted strange”.

Nearly a third (557) of the complaints were about supply cuts where no water was available at all, while 15 people were unhappy about drinking water restriction notices.

There were also 57 gripes from people about boil-water notices, where they had been told their tap water was unsafe to drink.

Overall, 1,790 formal complaints were logged with Uisce Éireann, with at least 200 in the busiest months of August, September and October.​

The highest number were in the Dublin City Council area, where there were 174 complaints.

Next on the list was Cork with 165 complaints from people living in the Cork City Council Area and 150 from residents of the Cork County Council area.

There was a particularly high rate in Louth, given its smaller population, with 119 complaints logged in the county, which has a population of about 140,000.

Of the complaints from there, 68 were about discoloured water, while 21 were from people claiming their water had made them ill.

​Some counties had hardly any issues with Uisce Éireann, with only four complaints in Leitrim, seven in Roscommon and six each in Carlow and the Waterford city area.

The utility provider said 99pc of the country’s drinking water supplies were fully compliant with standards, and it produced 1.7 billion litres of water a day for 1.61 million homes and 173,000 businesses.

A spokesperson for Uisce Éireann said: “There is an extensive water quality monitoring regime. Any exceedance to the drinking water regulations is reported to the HSE for their awareness and comment.

“In addition, all medical practitioners, including clinical directors of diagnostic laboratories, are required to notify the Medical Officer of Health/Director of Public Health of certain diseases.

“This information is used to investigate cases, thus preventing the spread of infection and further cases.”

When it came to discoloured water, Uisce Éireann said a significant number of mains throughout the country were made from cast iron and could be up to 100 years old.

They are particularly prone to bursts and leakages, which can result in low pressure, cuts in supply and sometimes discolouration.

An information note advised: “In the event of discolouration, running the cold water tap in the kitchen for several minutes will usually restore water to a clear colour.

“Uisce Éireann has always advised customers not to drink discoloured water. If the water doesn’t clear after a few minutes, the utility asks customers to contact us and the issue will be investigated.”